Spring sports previews: Lewis Central boys soccer looks to reclimb the mountain

Lewis Central boys soccer climbed the top of the mountain in 2019, winning the Class 2A state championship.
The Titans looked to be in a good spot last season with all seven of their leading goal scorers returning. Unfortunately, Lewis Central lost five of those players to graduation without being able to defend their title after the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Head coach James Driver is remaining optimistic despite losing significant experience.
“We’re a little bit nervous, but we’re ready to go,” he said. “We’ve been putting in the work now for two years.”
Lewis Central does return some experience of its state championship squad.
Juniors Gaige Tripp, Will Devine, Easton Adams and Michael Kern and seniors Evan Edwards, Kyle Gappa and Jamison Lobaugh hope to lead the Titans back to Des Moines.
Even after losing many key players from two years ago, Driver expects plenty of teams to be gunning for the Titans.
“There’s always going to be a target regardless of what team you are,” he said. “Especially when you have rival city schools. With the success it comes with a bigger target and teams circle us on their calendar. Sometimes that’s what their season is about.
“I just talk to the guys, it’s just taking one game at a time, controlling what we can control. That’s coming to practice with the right attitude, the right preparation, the right effort, picking each other up, working together as a team. Those are the things we can control. If we control those things, I feel that once we get clicking … I think we’re going to be fairly successful.”
Driver believes the key to success will be playing together as one unit.
“Just getting back out there and building some chemistry with each other,” he said. “Getting back into match fitness, building that rapport with each other, really just reps. We graduated quite a few guys. It’ll just be figuring things out tactically, figuring out each others tendencies and playing together as a team.”
Lewis Central will open the season at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Millard South. Millard South is 2-2 so far this season.