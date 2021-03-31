Spring sports previews: Lewis Central boys soccer looks to reclimb the mountain

Lewis Central boys soccer climbed the top of the mountain in 2019, winning the Class 2A state championship.

The Titans looked to be in a good spot last season with all seven of their leading goal scorers returning. Unfortunately, Lewis Central lost five of those players to graduation without being able to defend their title after the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.

Head coach James Driver is remaining optimistic despite losing significant experience.

“We’re a little bit nervous, but we’re ready to go,” he said. “We’ve been putting in the work now for two years.”

Lewis Central does return some experience of its state championship squad.

Juniors Gaige Tripp, Will Devine, Easton Adams and Michael Kern and seniors Evan Edwards, Kyle Gappa and Jamison Lobaugh hope to lead the Titans back to Des Moines.

Even after losing many key players from two years ago, Driver expects plenty of teams to be gunning for the Titans.