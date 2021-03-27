Spring sports previews: Lewis Central boys track hoping big numbers translate into big success

Lewis Central boys track head coach Matt Argotsinger has good numbers and a positive outlook for the season.

The Titans have more than 20 athletes in the freshmen, sophomore and junior classes, along with a group of experienced seniors providing leadership.

“It’s going to be a battle for guys to get spots,” Argotsinger said, “and I think that’ll help us in the long run.”

Lewis Central’s seniors include middle distance runners Nathan Sell and Tyler Ruiz and sprinter Jonah Pomrenke.

“It’s really nice to have them for leadership,” the Titan coach said. “They’re all great dudes.”

Argotsinger also mentioned junior sprinter Tyler Heinsley, part of a class that features “a lot of really athletic guys. We’ll see how they progress and see what happens with them.”

The Titans open the season Tuesday at the Monarch Relays in Denison.

Argotsinger said he’s working to gauge his freshmen and sophomore classes, both of which haven’t competed at the high school level because of COVID-19 wiping out the 2020 season.