Spring sports previews: Lewis Central boys track hoping big numbers translate into big success

Lewis Central boys track head coach Matt Argotsinger has good numbers and a positive outlook for the season.
The Titans have more than 20 athletes in the freshmen, sophomore and junior classes, along with a group of experienced seniors providing leadership.
“It’s going to be a battle for guys to get spots,” Argotsinger said, “and I think that’ll help us in the long run.”
Lewis Central’s seniors include middle distance runners Nathan Sell and Tyler Ruiz and sprinter Jonah Pomrenke.
“It’s really nice to have them for leadership,” the Titan coach said. “They’re all great dudes.”
Argotsinger also mentioned junior sprinter Tyler Heinsley, part of a class that features “a lot of really athletic guys. We’ll see how they progress and see what happens with them.”
The Titans open the season Tuesday at the Monarch Relays in Denison.
Argotsinger said he’s working to gauge his freshmen and sophomore classes, both of which haven’t competed at the high school level because of COVID-19 wiping out the 2020 season.
“It’s difficult. You get to see guys run every day in practice. You know who’s putting in the effor.t you can see who’s getting fast. And we got to work with them in the summer and winter, so we have an idea of what we have,” he said. “Fresh are always tough (to gauge). And now sophomores too because of last year.”
Like all spring sports coaches and players, the 2021 season has been a longtime coming for the Titans.
“It was hard. It was awful having to wait that long,” Argotsinger said, while lamenting the canceled season for the athletes who’ve moved on from Lewis Central. “Just mainly for that senior class to miss that season. Those guys they deserved a senior season, they didn’t get to have it.
“As far as waiting, it’s just tough as a coach. The one positive, a positive spin, is you realize how much you enjoy coaching that sport based off how much you miss it.”