Spring sports previews: Lewis Central girls track has senior leadership, solid underclassmen group

Senior leadership and athletes with a great attitude and work ethic has Lewis Central girls track head coach Ron Frascht excited about the season.
Frascht praised seniors Sophia Glasnapp and Atziri Medina for leading the team as practice resumed earlier this month.
“They set the tone early. They really have a great work ethic. They lead verbally and by example,” Frascht said.
Both seniors run sprints, while Medina is also a high jumper. The Titan coach mentioned juniors Gracie Jans, middle distance, Ainsley Rutledge, sprints, Katie O’Doniel, distance, and Kierra Schmieding, field events, as returning point scorers from the 2019 season.
There’s also a bevy of freshmen and sophomores expected to contribute. That group got to compete first this season, in a freshmen-sophomore meet at Glenwood on Saturday.
Frascht said in 2020 there was, at first, hope that the season might delayed a week. Then it was two weeks, three weeks, etc., and finally the season was canceled.
“I think that meet was so great Saturday because it was like, ‘OK, we’re doing meets. We’re going to run this year,’” said Frascht, who also had his upperclassmen attend to get reacclimated. “They loved it.”
Lewis Central won the meet, with some girls putting up mid-season form numbers. Sophomore Maddie Bergman won four events, while posting a long jump number that would qualify her for state, Frascht said.
Frascht is entering his 20th season as head coach. He credited his assistants, Pat Nepple and Kim Barents, for their work.
“I always tell my team I have three expectations going into the season. Have fun. I hope they enjoy track. Work and compete hard. Try your hardest every single time you’re doing something. And be a good teammate,” Frascht said. “This was all I saw Saturday. I saw people enjoying track, working hard and being good teammates.”
Frascht said he has a good group this year, with 37 girls out that come in every day, “dedicated and focused on what the vision is for the program. That’s always fun to see.”
“One of the things I love about this group is they’re very competitive. With each other, in a healthy way, and at meets,” he said. “And they’re coachable. Anytime a coach gives instruction or asks them to do something, they respond immediately. I love that that’s what we’re doing. When our team’s a community and everyone’s getting better together, we succeed. I think we’re going to have a fun season.”
The Titans will have to wait a little longer for the first varsity meet — tonight’s Monarach Relays in Denison was postponed because of weather.