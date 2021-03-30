Spring sports previews: Lewis Central girls track has senior leadership, solid underclassmen group

Frascht is entering his 20th season as head coach. He credited his assistants, Pat Nepple and Kim Barents, for their work.

“I always tell my team I have three expectations going into the season. Have fun. I hope they enjoy track. Work and compete hard. Try your hardest every single time you’re doing something. And be a good teammate,” Frascht said. “This was all I saw Saturday. I saw people enjoying track, working hard and being good teammates.”

Frascht said he has a good group this year, with 37 girls out that come in every day, “dedicated and focused on what the vision is for the program. That’s always fun to see.”

“One of the things I love about this group is they’re very competitive. With each other, in a healthy way, and at meets,” he said. “And they’re coachable. Anytime a coach gives instruction or asks them to do something, they respond immediately. I love that that’s what we’re doing. When our team’s a community and everyone’s getting better together, we succeed. I think we’re going to have a fun season.”

The Titans will have to wait a little longer for the first varsity meet — tonight’s Monarach Relays in Denison was postponed because of weather.

