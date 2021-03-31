Spring sports previews: Lynx girls ready to run

After losing out on last year because to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Abraham Lincoln girls are finally returning to the track.

Outside of the fact that the Lynx haven’t competed since 2019, firs-year girls head coach Traci Stoop is excited to get the new season into full swing.

Stoop takes over the program after long-time coach Don Schwartz elected to retire after leading the program for 38 years. After working as one of Scwartz’s assistants for 10 years, Stoop is as eager to see how this year goes as a lot of her runners are.

“It’s really exciting being in this role,” Stoop said. “No one compares to Don. His knowledge of the sport, the expertise he had in forming the perfect line-ups and his competitive nature make it hard to follow in his footsteps, but I’m thankful to have great assistants, Morgan Thompson and Matt Lee — both help me stay organized and know the sport so well.”

Schwartz now helps coach the middle school track teams and well as the high school jumpers.