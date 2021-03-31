Spring sports previews: Lynx girls ready to run

After losing out on last year because to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Abraham Lincoln girls are finally returning to the track.
Outside of the fact that the Lynx haven’t competed since 2019, firs-year girls head coach Traci Stoop is excited to get the new season into full swing.
Stoop takes over the program after long-time coach Don Schwartz elected to retire after leading the program for 38 years. After working as one of Scwartz’s assistants for 10 years, Stoop is as eager to see how this year goes as a lot of her runners are.
“It’s really exciting being in this role,” Stoop said. “No one compares to Don. His knowledge of the sport, the expertise he had in forming the perfect line-ups and his competitive nature make it hard to follow in his footsteps, but I’m thankful to have great assistants, Morgan Thompson and Matt Lee — both help me stay organized and know the sport so well.”
Schwartz now helps coach the middle school track teams and well as the high school jumpers.
Along with great assistants, Stoop also has a lot of athletes she’s excited for. Senior long jumper Shelby Wilfong currently ranks fifth in the state individually. Stoop also mentioned junior sprinter Hanna Schimmer, saying “her incredible speed will make her a force to be reckoned with in sprints.” Senior sprinter Jillian Shanks is a “stud.”
In addition, sophomore hurdler Piper Mcguire and freshman Ava Watkins are other athletes to keep your eye on.
“It has been a long time coming,” Stoop said of the 2021 season. “Not competing for two years was hard, for everyone. Obviously, we were overly eager to get on the track again. It felt so good to have a great group of girls still interested after the year off.”
After the year off, there’s been some things that have need to be retaught, the coach said. Then there’s also the underclassmen, who didn’t have the chance to catch up to speed last season.
“I had so many girls who have never ran a competitive high school meet,” Stoop said. “A lot of girls didn’t know what a hand off was, or what the sprint (medley) consists of. Rebuilding to help them understand the sport was really important to me. It’s been difficult, for sure. But, it’s difficult for everyone.”
The Lynx girl’s next meet will be at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on April 6.