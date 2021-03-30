Spring sports previews: New faces for Abraham Lincoln boys track team

There's plenty of new faces on the Abraham Lincoln boys track team this year. After having a load of seniors miss out on the pandemic-canceled 2020 season, the Lynx will have a lot of youth on this year’s team.

“We're not very senior-heavy this year, which is (in) part to do with having a cancelled season last year,” Lynx head coach John Wolfe said. “Because we're generally young and we lost last season, we have a lot of fundamentals that need to be re-learned. Small things like, how to check in for an event and when to start warming up cannot be taken for granted.

“Because of the time off there is a lot of anticipation. Our young student-athletes might not know what to expect and our older athletes are excited to compete against their previous marks nearly two years later.”

While the Lynx have more than their share of young runners, Wolfe still has plenty of athletic key pieces that should make 2021 a fun year.

“We have a number of individuals competing for spots on our sprint relays and are excited to see the growth that competition brings,” Wolfe said. “We want to control what we can control. Success for us will be defined by running faster, jumping higher, and throwing farther. We expect our kids to give their best effort and compete daily.”