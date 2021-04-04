Spring Sports Previews: Saintes girls track start new season

After all the uncertainty that 2020 brought, another question mark for a lot of spring programs was knowing what they would have in terms of participants on their team. This, however, was not a concern for the Saintes. Martin, being a proud supporter of multiple St. Albert activities, kept in touch with the girls and had a great indication of what this team was packing from day one.

The Saintes were scheduled to participate in their first meet at the Monarch Relays at Denison-Schleswig on March 30.

However, the Saintes’ patience would have to go on for a bit longer, as the meet was called off that day. Martin and the team were needless to say, disappointed in having to wait a bit longer. However, as what seems to be the moment of truth this Tuesday at an invite in Clarinda, Martin said the girls are more than excited for this one as well, especially with good weather predicted.

“Our first meet was cancelled, so that was a bit of a disappointment,” Martin said. “It really took the air out of us. But we’re excited now to see what we can do in Clarinda, especially since it looks like we’re going to have really good weather. Historically, Clarinda has been cold and windy so looking at the forecast we’re going in with high hopes.”

The Saintes’ meet in Clarinda will begin at 4:30 at Clarinda High School on April 6.