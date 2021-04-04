Spring Sports Previews: Saintes girls track start new season

Spring is in the air, as is the track season for the St. Albert girls team, who believe they have great talent in all their events this year that could make for a special season.
With plenty of new faces to go with the Saintes’ returning experience, head coach Theresa Martin and the team feel confident and excited heading into their first meet of the season, after thinking about what could have been in 2020.
“It was a huge disappointment last year,” Martin said. “Being outside and around the kids again has been great. Obviously, we’ve been in isolation for about a year now, so it’s been wonderful to be back around everyone again.”
Some of the girls Martin says to keep an eye on include Lauren Williams who’s expected to participate in hurdle events. In addition to Williams, Reece Duncan, Carly McKeever and Brenna Smith have high hopes for the long distance events after having some successful cross country seasons in the fall.
Notably, Pearl Reitz is expected to partake in hurdles and sprints, and Allie Petry joins the team for the first time in her Saintes athletic career.
“I fell like we got a solid group of sprinters, a solid group of mid distance, and a really good group of distance runners that I can put together for some impressive relays,” Martin said.
After all the uncertainty that 2020 brought, another question mark for a lot of spring programs was knowing what they would have in terms of participants on their team. This, however, was not a concern for the Saintes. Martin, being a proud supporter of multiple St. Albert activities, kept in touch with the girls and had a great indication of what this team was packing from day one.
The Saintes were scheduled to participate in their first meet at the Monarch Relays at Denison-Schleswig on March 30.
However, the Saintes’ patience would have to go on for a bit longer, as the meet was called off that day. Martin and the team were needless to say, disappointed in having to wait a bit longer. However, as what seems to be the moment of truth this Tuesday at an invite in Clarinda, Martin said the girls are more than excited for this one as well, especially with good weather predicted.
“Our first meet was cancelled, so that was a bit of a disappointment,” Martin said. “It really took the air out of us. But we’re excited now to see what we can do in Clarinda, especially since it looks like we’re going to have really good weather. Historically, Clarinda has been cold and windy so looking at the forecast we’re going in with high hopes.”
The Saintes’ meet in Clarinda will begin at 4:30 at Clarinda High School on April 6.