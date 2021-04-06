Spring Sports Previews: Small Falcons track squad ready to run

Fewer teams took as hard of a hit as the St. Albert boys track team did with last season’s cancellation.

Falcons coach Russ Sindelar had high hopes for a very talented group last year — one that was coming off a runner-up finish at the 2019 Class 1A state track meet — until the 2020 spring season was taken as a result of COVID-19.

After graduating that big senior group, the Falcons begin this season with just six participants. Despite the small number the Falcons feel they have a sensational six that can achieve great heights this season.

“It was very disappointing last year,” Sindelar said. “We had a lot of talented kids who came in very focused last season. We had a lot of seniors and some very high-quality athletes and most of them graduated and perhaps their departure made this upcoming season lose its luster to other kids, but now we stand with dramatically fewer kids than we normally do.”

“But I like the group we have. We have a few cross country runners on and some basketball players coming on board. I know they still really want to work hard and have a successful season.”