Spring Sports Previews: Yellow Jackets 'finally' back on the field

Thomas Jefferson head girls soccer coach Mark Royer had one word to describe the season starting back up — “Finally.”

Not like Royer has been counting the one year, nine months and 17 days off. But, while the exactment is there for the Yellow Jackets, a lot of mystery remains.

“This is really a tough year for goals,” Royer said. “Individual goals for the girls are pretty easy. I know what I got, but I don’t know what I have. I’ve got a sophomore, junior and senior class that is missing a year.”

Thomas Jefferson does have one solid goal, which is making it to the state tournament. If the Jackets make it to Des Moines it would be the second trip in school history and the first since 2003.

“Your obvious goal is always to make it to the state tournament,” Royer said.

“I believe that if you don’t have that as a goal what’s the point in my boo. If you think you have a good team, which I do.”

Thomas Jefferson may have the offensive firepower to accomplish these goals. The Yellow Jacket return four of their leading five goal scorers from two years ago, juniors Abby Evers, Lexi Smith, Maggie Gundersen and senior Hannah Belt. Evers led the team with 13 goals and Belt placed 12 into the back of the net.