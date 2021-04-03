Spring Sports Previews: Young Thomas Jefferson boys track team led by solid senior core

Longtime Thomas Jefferson boys track head coach Bob Nielsen said his team has quality senior leadership and good crop of underclassmen.

“We don’t have a lot of seniors, but these seniors have been the leaders of our team. They’ve done a fine job leading the team,” said Nielsen, who’s been coaching the team for 51 years. “Otherwise, we’re extremely young.”

Those senior leaders are Juan Carlos Martinez, Dylan Carman, Chase Koletzke, Amer Ibar, Tony Tran and Austin Renshaw.

T.J. has about 46 athletes on the team, with six seniors.

Martinez, a standout distance runner who qualified for the 2020 state cross country meet, is among the few Yellow Jackets with ample varsity experience, Nielsen said.

“We’re young. Hopefully they’re excited to get out there and run around that circle,” he said. “A successful year for me is that they get better. That’s all you can ask for. The kids get better in whatever event they’re in.”

Nielsen said after losing last season, “I’m sure everybody’s excited. Coaches are excited. It’s nice to have a season again.”