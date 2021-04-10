St. Albert boys tennis beats Thomas Jefferson 6-3

At No. 1 doubles, White and Miller teamed to beat Mundt and Jaiden Belt 8-1, and at No. 2 doubles, McGrath and Pekny beat Runion and Collins 8-1.

Freshman Ryan Smith and sophomore Gavin Belt contributed to all three T.J. wins. Smith beat sophomore William Tallman 8-4 in No. 5 singles, Belt beat Owen Galus 8-5 in No. 6 singles, and Smith and Belt teamed to beat Tallman and Galus 8-4 in No. 3 doubles.

The wins were the first of Smith and Gavin Belt’s careers, T.J. head coach Dave Kaeding said.

“They did well for us,” he said.

Kaeding said that while the final score doesn’t show it, his top two singles players also made strides.

“Jeff Miller’s the real deal. White and Miller are the best two we’ve seen so far,” he said of the young season. “Jace, though he didn’t win any points,” was able to return some shots.

“Both Jace and Gavin took away some positives from those matches,” he said. “They were both happy with that.”

Oltmans Miller said she felt both teams walked away feeling it was a good, competitive experience.