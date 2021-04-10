St. Albert boys tennis beats Thomas Jefferson 6-3

The St. Albert boys tennis team picked up its first win of the season on Friday, winning at cross-town rival Thomas Jefferson 6-3.
“We don’t have a good grasp of what we’re going to see whenever we play a team,” Falcons co-head coach Teri Oltmans Miller said, mentioning not only the year off last year because of COVID-19 but also this being the first year coaching for co-head coach Kevin White and herself. “We were hoping that collectively we would get some good matches with some good experiences. This was a good experience for our 3,4,5,6 spots tonight. They got some good, competitive matches.”
The Falcons won the top four singles matches 8-0.
At No. 1, senior Jeff Miller beat T.J. sophomore Jace Mundt. From there, junior Carter White beat Yellow Jacket senior Jaiden Belt, junior Dan McGrath beat T.J. freshman Derek Runion and freshman Cole Pekny beat Jacket freshman James Collins.
“They make for a good one-two punch,” Oltmans Miller said of Jeff Miller and White, the coaches’ sons.
The coach said Pekny and McGrath picked up their first varsity wins.
“We’ve seen good leadership from our top kids,” she said, noting a disparity in experience. “They’re really helpful, they’re all friends so they help each other on the court.”
At No. 1 doubles, White and Miller teamed to beat Mundt and Jaiden Belt 8-1, and at No. 2 doubles, McGrath and Pekny beat Runion and Collins 8-1.
Freshman Ryan Smith and sophomore Gavin Belt contributed to all three T.J. wins. Smith beat sophomore William Tallman 8-4 in No. 5 singles, Belt beat Owen Galus 8-5 in No. 6 singles, and Smith and Belt teamed to beat Tallman and Galus 8-4 in No. 3 doubles.
The wins were the first of Smith and Gavin Belt’s careers, T.J. head coach Dave Kaeding said.
“They did well for us,” he said.
Kaeding said that while the final score doesn’t show it, his top two singles players also made strides.
“Jeff Miller’s the real deal. White and Miller are the best two we’ve seen so far,” he said of the young season. “Jace, though he didn’t win any points,” was able to return some shots.
“Both Jace and Gavin took away some positives from those matches,” he said. “They were both happy with that.”
Oltmans Miller said she felt both teams walked away feeling it was a good, competitive experience.
“We felt it was a good experience for the bulk of our kids,” she said. “I felt like today with the weather and the wind, it was a good experience to get out there and play against the elements as well as their opponents.”
St. Albert improves to 1-1 on the season, while T.J. falls to 0-3. But in those three, Kaeding said he’s seeing strides.
“We have improved across the board, especially the freshman and sophomore kids who haven’t played any tennis, all have improved tremendously. What they’re learning is, they can self evaluate when their mistakes, what they’re doing. That’s the first step in fixing the problems you have in any sport. ‘Oh, I did this, this is what I need to do,’” Kaeding said. “Learning how to do what’s needed is another step. But the first is recognizing mistakes. And we’re getting better at that. Which makes it fun for a coach.”
T.J. returns to the court on Friday at home against Sioux City North and Sioux City West, who are coming to town to take on both the Jackets and A.L.
St. Albert plays at 4 p.m. Monday at Audubon.