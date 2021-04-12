 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Albert girls take second at Fillies tennis tournament
0 comments

St. Albert girls take second at Fillies tennis tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Albert Saintes Logo

The St. Albert girls tennis team came in second at the Fillies Invite in Shenandoah on Saturday.

And on Monday, the boys team beat Audubon 9-0.

On Saturday, the Saintes scored 12 points and won both singles titles at the event. Denison-Schleswig won with 13 points. Shenandoah finished third with eight points, followed by Glenwood with seven points.

Each of the four teams put someone into the No. 1 and No. 2 singles brackets and No. 1 and No. 2 doubles brackets. The bracket champions earned four points for their team, down to the fourth-place team earning one point.

The tournament used a format of best two out of three games, with no-advantage scoring, in the singles and doubles matchups, with the third set to a 10-point tiebreaker.

St. Albert sophomore Landry Miller and junior Allison Narmi won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles bracket, respectively.

Miller beat Denison-Schleswig junior Hailey Meseck 6-0,6-2 in the semifinals and Shenandoah junior Jessica Sun 6-4, 6-3 in the championship.

Saintes junior Allison Narmi beat Glenwood senior Mackenzie Woods 6-0, 6-0 and Denison-Schleswig senior Hannah Weber 6-1 ,6-0 to claim the title.

Narmi and senior Anna Schewe won their first round No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-0 before falling in the final 7-6, 6-3 against senior Paola Martinez and freshman Kiana Schulz of Denison-Schleswig.

St. Albert freshman Lily Barnes and sophomore Abigail French lost 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 2 doubles semifinals against seniors Abby Gehlsen and Evelyn Lopez of Denison-Schleswig. The pair lost 6-2, 6-2 against sophomores Paige Gleason and Emma Olson in the third-place match.

Against Audubon, the St. Albert boys only lost four points across the singles and doubles matches.

At No. 1 and No. 2 singles, senior Jeff Miller beat Audubon’s Tyler Rugaard and junior Carter White beat Eli Deist, with both Falcons winning 8-1.

St. Albert junior Dan McGrath beat Connor Christensen 8-1 at No. 3, and at No. 4 freshman Cole Pekny beat Jake Lauritsen 8-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Miller and White teamed to beat Rugaard and Deist 8-1. At No. 2, McGrath and Pekny beat Christensen and Lauritsen.

Audubon did not field players at No. 5 and No. 6 singles and at No. 3 doubles.

— Bryan Clark of the Shenandoah Valley News contributed to this story.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert