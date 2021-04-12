St. Albert girls take second at Fillies tennis tournament

The St. Albert girls tennis team came in second at the Fillies Invite in Shenandoah on Saturday.

And on Monday, the boys team beat Audubon 9-0.

On Saturday, the Saintes scored 12 points and won both singles titles at the event. Denison-Schleswig won with 13 points. Shenandoah finished third with eight points, followed by Glenwood with seven points.

Each of the four teams put someone into the No. 1 and No. 2 singles brackets and No. 1 and No. 2 doubles brackets. The bracket champions earned four points for their team, down to the fourth-place team earning one point.

The tournament used a format of best two out of three games, with no-advantage scoring, in the singles and doubles matchups, with the third set to a 10-point tiebreaker.

St. Albert sophomore Landry Miller and junior Allison Narmi won the No. 1 and No. 2 singles bracket, respectively.

Miller beat Denison-Schleswig junior Hailey Meseck 6-0,6-2 in the semifinals and Shenandoah junior Jessica Sun 6-4, 6-3 in the championship.

Saintes junior Allison Narmi beat Glenwood senior Mackenzie Woods 6-0, 6-0 and Denison-Schleswig senior Hannah Weber 6-1 ,6-0 to claim the title.