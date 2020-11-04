St. Albert run at state volleyball ends in semifinals

An impressive run to the Class 1A state volleyball semifinals ended Wednesday night for St. Albert.
The 8th-seeded Saintes battled throughout but couldn't get past Gladbrock-Reinbeck, whose hitters brought it all night against the St. Albert defense in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) win at the Alliant Energy Power House arena in Cedar Rapids.
"That was a great team across the net," St. Albert head coach Angie Lantz said after the match.
Lantz commended Gladbrook-Reinbeck (34-2) for avoiding errors, while noting her team was, "a little tight to begin with, made some errors at not great times."
"But that's volleyball," she said. "I'm super proud of this team. (The state tournament) is a pretty great place to end your season."
Trailing 21-16 in the first set, a Lainey Sheffield kill for the Saintes and a swing out of bounds by the Rebels pulled things to within three. But St. Albert wouldn't get any closer before a serve in the net ended the set.
The Saintes held a 13-7 lead in the second set that was wiped out by a 9-0 Rebels run, spurred in large part by four-straight kills by Saari Kuehl. St. Albert tied it at 18 on an ace, but the Rebels were able to build a late cushion on aces and a few Saintes mishits before taking the set 25-23.
Kuehl finished with a match-high 16 kills and 21 digs for the Rebels.
"Most teams in the 1A race have one real tall outside hitter," Lantz said. "They had one real tall outside. And were just overall a solid team."
Gladbrock-Reinbeck lead throughout the final set, building a 18-11 lead before St. Albert started crawling back with good serve-receive work and kills by Lauren Williams.
But it wasn't enough. After a Maddy Horvath kill and a Kuehl hit into the net made it 24-17, Gladbrock-Reinbeck's Megan Cooley put home a kill for the win.
Like she's been throughout her St. Albert career, senior Allie Petry was all over the court for the Saintes, coming through with 11 kills on a mix of big swings and smart touches. Petry led the team with 16 digs.
"She’s one of the top players in the state," Lantz said. "She’s proved that night in, night out."
Williams matched Petry with 11 kills, to go with 10 digs. Horvath led the Saintes with 13 assists, followed by Ella Klusman's 12 assists. Libero Landy Miller added 13 digs.
For the Rebels, Ava Wyatt added 11 kills, while Cooley finished with eight. Emma McClintock had 35 assists.
The Rebels advance to the Class 1A state championship game, where they'll face 18-5 Burlington Notre Dame at 8 p.m. tonight in Cedar Rapids.
St. Albert's season ends with a 15-14 record and a lifetime of memories. Petry and fellow senior Elizabeth Elkins suited up for the last time for the Saintes.
Lantz said Petry's been a key part of the program since her injury-shortened freshman year.
"Every year she continues to get better. She loves this game and it shows," Lantz said. "I'm so excited to see what she'll do the next four years at Iowa State."
Elkins joined the Saintes this year, transferring from Thomas Jefferson.
"For her to experience this atmosphere of a state tournament coming in from another school. I’m glad she was able to be a part of it and contribute to our success this year," the head coach said. "We have two seniors that did a lot for us this year. We’re grateful for it."
A lot of talent comes back for the Saintes.
"It takes a team to do things well. I’m proud of all of them," Lantz said. "And looking forward to next year."
St. Albert (15-14) 20 23 17 -- 0
Gladbrock-Reinbeck (34-2) 25 25 25 -- 3
