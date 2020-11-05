St. Albert run at state volleyball ends in semifinals

An impressive run to the Class 1A state volleyball semifinals ended Wednesday night for St. Albert.

The 8th-seeded Saintes battled throughout but couldn’t get past Gladbrock-Reinbeck, whose hitters brought it all night against the St. Albert defense in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-17) win at the Alliant Energy Power House arena in Cedar Rapids.

“That was a great team across the net,” St. Albert head coach Angie Lantz said after the match.

Lantz commended Gladbrook-Reinbeck (34-2) for avoiding errors, while noting her team was, “a little tight to begin with, made some errors at not great times.”

“But that’s volleyball,” she said. “I’m super proud of this team. (The state tournament) is a pretty great place to end your season.”

Trailing 21-16 in the first set, a Lainey Sheffield kill for the Saintes and a swing out of bounds by the Rebels pulled things to within three. But St. Albert wouldn’t get any closer before a serve in the net ended the set.