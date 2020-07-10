St. Albert soaring through impressive season

“That was probably the turning point to finish out the season,” Patterson said. “They jumped out on us early in that second game, and we could have just folded, but the guys did not. That’s the thing about this team, they’ve got a lot of character, they work really well together and there’s a lot of team chemistry.”

There’s also no shortage of talent.

Entering Friday night, junior Cy Patterson was fourth in the state in RBIs (31), third in batting average (.609) and in a four-way tie for second in saves with four, along with three home runs, 16 walks and a team-best 16 stolen bases. His gaudy stats are the payoff of an offseason of hard work.

“I was doing a lot of Driveline and hitting before school closed. After (that) I went out to Omaha to work out with a fellow teammate from my summer club team,” Cy Patterson said.

Senior Lance Wright has also been a force, both in the batter’s box and on the hill, batting .545 with 22 RBIs and a team-high four homers. As a pitcher he is 3-0 with an 0.95 ERA.

Wright knew this group had the potential to have this type of season and in his final prep year is glad it’s happening.