St. Albert tops Treynor in Class 2-A regional play

St. Albert continued what’s been a remarkable turnaround with a 5-4 win in eight innings over Treynor on Wednesday in a Class 2A – Region 1 quarterfinal.

Eighth-grader Alexis Narmi not only pitched her team to victory, but also delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning, sending the Saintes to the next round.

“She always has such poise and control of her emotions as an eighth grader, and I’m always in awe of it,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “She got up there in the eighth and I thnk she knew she was going to get a hit.”

After finishing with a record of 4-29 last season, Wednesday doubled the Saintes’ win total from last year, which is even more impressive considering this year’s abbreviated season.

When Narmi’s hit found green grass, the emotion from the St. Albert dugout was no surprise.

“Ecstatic,” Daley said. “The girls knew we could do this and know that we should have had even more than eight wins this year. They believe that we’re a pretty good team and we talked about just taking one battle at a time. I’m just so proud of them.”