St. Albert tops Treynor in Class 2-A regional play

St. Albert continued what’s been a remarkable turnaround with a 5-4 win in eight innings over Treynor on Wednesday in a Class 2A – Region 1 quarterfinal.
Eighth-grader Alexis Narmi not only pitched her team to victory, but also delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning, sending the Saintes to the next round.
“She always has such poise and control of her emotions as an eighth grader, and I’m always in awe of it,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said. “She got up there in the eighth and I thnk she knew she was going to get a hit.”
After finishing with a record of 4-29 last season, Wednesday doubled the Saintes’ win total from last year, which is even more impressive considering this year’s abbreviated season.
When Narmi’s hit found green grass, the emotion from the St. Albert dugout was no surprise.
“Ecstatic,” Daley said. “The girls knew we could do this and know that we should have had even more than eight wins this year. They believe that we’re a pretty good team and we talked about just taking one battle at a time. I’m just so proud of them.”
St. Albert senior Shelby Hatcher had three RBIs, including a go-ahead RBI sac-fly to put the Saintes up 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning. But, in a game that featured eight ties or lead changes, Treynor’s Tori Castle tied it at 4-4 with an RBI single in the top of the seventh. St. Albert threatened in the home-half, getting the would-be game-winning run to third base with one out, but could not put one across.
After Narmi and the Saintes’ defense blanked Treynor in the top of the eighth, Bella Dingus – who played for Treynor last season – led off with a walk for St. Albert. A Lainey Sheffield sac bunt got the courtesy runner to second, followed by a Shelby Hatcher single. The runner attempted to score, but was thrown out at home. Meanwhile, Hatcher scampered to second, setting up Narmi’s game-winner.
St. Albert advances to play at West Monona (19-1) on Friday, which defeated AHSTW 6-1 on Wednesday.
Treynor (9-5) 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0—4 5 2
St. Albert (8-10) 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 1—5 8 4
W: Alexis Narmi. L: Jadyn Huisman.
2B: SA, Shelby Hatcher, Lainey Sheffield. T, Stella Umphreys, Alyssa Kellar.
