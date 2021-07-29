State Champions: Falcons hold off late Lansing Kee surge for program's fourth title

McGrath had two hits and two RBIs.

“This feels like a dream, just an absolute dream,” Jeff Miller said. “At the beginning of the season, and even from the start five years ago, this was our ultimate goal. It’s just so amazing and now it’s real. We’ve finally done it.”

“It's one of the greatest feelings ever,” senior Brett Klusman added. “I love this group of guys that we got here. Having my dad (assistant coach Mike Klusman) coaching also really helped me. He’s helped through everything my whole career he’s been a big part of me and baseball, playing with these seniors was also nothing short of awesome, I love playing with these guys.”

Klusman and Miller finished the game with two hits each for the Falcons.

After being a part of two state tournament teams prior to this year, this St. Albert senior class goes out in a way they, and thousands of others dreamed. To go out on top is a dream come true for the successful senior class.