State Champions: Falcons hold off late Lansing Kee surge for program's fourth title

The St. Albert Falcons are the Class 1A baseball state champions.
In its first state championship game appearance since 1999, St. Albert scored its seven runs in the first four innings and held off Lansing Kee’s late rally to win 7-5.
“This is exactly why we play,” Falcons head coach Duncan Patterson said. “To be the last team playing and the last team to get a win in their final game.”
St. Albert raced out to a 7-1 through four innings and held on down the stretch for the win.
After going through three different Falcon pitchers, Kee plated four runs in the top of the sixth to make things interesting. Patterson turned to his son, Cy, to get the game’s final five outs.
“Coach just came over to me and just said 'finish it,'” Cy Patterson said. “I went out and did my best. Kee capitalized on a couple of our mistakes and really put up a fight, but we found a way and got it done.”
With one on and two outs in the top of the seventh, Patterson coaxed a can-of-corn flyout to leftfielder Carter White for the games final out.
The Falcons started out hot, striking first as sophomore Colton Brennan led off with a single and Isaac Sherrill walked on base. Cy Patterson smacked one to deep left-center field for a double that brought both runners home. Kee threw Patterson out at third, who attempted to turn his hit into a triple. However, the Falcons started the way they wanted.
“We just kept doing what we do best,” Brennan said. “We’ve been hitting the ball hard all year long. We knew we had to repeat that here today and that’s what we did.”
Brennan finished with a team-high three hits. Notably, Brennan had three hits in all of the state tournament games.
After senior Luke Hubbard struck out the first two batters in the top of the second, the Hawks loaded the bases and pushed one run across to cut St. Albert’s lead in half. However, the Falcons answered, as one run scored off an error and senior Jeff Miller drove one deep near the third baseline for an RBI single to put St. Albert up 4-1.
“We knew we just had to stay calm,” Hubbard said. “We got a little nonchalant and weren’t making some routine plays, but once our coach came out there he got us all calm again, we just started making plays again and got the job done.”
Hubbard pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out five batters.
Junior Dan McGrath helped the Falcons plate two more to make it 6-1 after three. Another run scored in the bottom of the fourth to make 7-1 St. Albert after four innings.
“We kept finding ways to get guys on base,” McGrath said. ”We were able to string hits together and move guys around the bases and bring in some runs, we just kept pounding it and did what we needed to do.”
McGrath had two hits and two RBIs.
“This feels like a dream, just an absolute dream,” Jeff Miller said. “At the beginning of the season, and even from the start five years ago, this was our ultimate goal. It’s just so amazing and now it’s real. We’ve finally done it.”
“It's one of the greatest feelings ever,” senior Brett Klusman added. “I love this group of guys that we got here. Having my dad (assistant coach Mike Klusman) coaching also really helped me. He’s helped through everything my whole career he’s been a big part of me and baseball, playing with these seniors was also nothing short of awesome, I love playing with these guys.”
Klusman and Miller finished the game with two hits each for the Falcons.
After being a part of two state tournament teams prior to this year, this St. Albert senior class goes out in a way they, and thousands of others dreamed. To go out on top is a dream come true for the successful senior class.
“They’re ecstatic,” Duncan Patterson said. “They’ve battled over the last five years, two of them were starters in eighth grade and they’ve helped this team, they are true team leaders. To see them go out this way, doesn’t get any better. Again this is why you play, to get better each year, you get better with each at bat and better each game and that’s exactly what these seniors did.”
“It’s such a great feeling,” Cy Patterson added. “I’ve been working my tail off since eighth grade for this and the moment is finally here. It’s just such a great feeling to finally accomplish our ultimate goal.”
Along with a couple of strikeouts on the mound, Patterson had the double and two RBIs at the plate.
“We’re forever state champions, it’s truly amazing,” Miller said “I really can’t put in any other words. It’s a dream come true.”
This senior class made state in multiple other sports, including football and soccer, this season and was one game away in basketball. With this game, Duncan Patterson and St. Albert will remember this group simply as champions.
“There’s just so many things about these guys,” Duncan Patterson said. “We could go on and on about their accomplishments. I’ll remember them on this team for their leadership, their mentality, and how they get after what they want. They wanted this and now they got it.”
This is St. Albert’s fourth state title game, the first since 1999. The Falcons end their championship season with a record of 35-8
Kee, Lansing (35-10) 010 004 0 — 5
St. Albert (35-8) 222 100 X — 7