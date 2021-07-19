State softball: Underwood falls against Central Springs

FORT DODGE — Class 1A No. 5 Central Springs took control early against Class 1A No. 9 Underwood on the way to an 11-0 win in five innings at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.

The Panthers came out swinging and plated two runs in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead. Senior Ella Pierce looked to get some momentum going in Underwood’s favor with a lead-off hit in the second, but Central Springs retired the next three batters to retain the 2-0 lead.

The Panthers connected for four hits and took advantage of two errors in the second inning which put the Eagles into an 8-0 debt after two innings.

“The most frustrating part for the girls was they were all just base hits,” Underwood coach Lea Crouse said. “We just couldn’t get to them in time, they hit the ball so hard too and we knew that coming into this. I just don’t know if we were expecting how hard they were going to hit it, thus they got us playing on our heels a bit.”

The Eagles again looked to make a rally of their own after Fletcher's second walk of the game was followed by a hit from senior Taylor Nelson to get two on with one out in the third.

However, the Panthers again silenced the Eagles before they could push any runs across.