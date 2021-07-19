State softball: Underwood falls against Central Springs

FORT DODGE — Class 1A No. 5 Central Springs took control early against Class 1A No. 9 Underwood on the way to an 11-0 win in five innings at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
The Panthers came out swinging and plated two runs in the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead. Senior Ella Pierce looked to get some momentum going in Underwood’s favor with a lead-off hit in the second, but Central Springs retired the next three batters to retain the 2-0 lead.
The Panthers connected for four hits and took advantage of two errors in the second inning which put the Eagles into an 8-0 debt after two innings.
“The most frustrating part for the girls was they were all just base hits,” Underwood coach Lea Crouse said. “We just couldn’t get to them in time, they hit the ball so hard too and we knew that coming into this. I just don’t know if we were expecting how hard they were going to hit it, thus they got us playing on our heels a bit.”
The Eagles again looked to make a rally of their own after Fletcher's second walk of the game was followed by a hit from senior Taylor Nelson to get two on with one out in the third.
However, the Panthers again silenced the Eagles before they could push any runs across.
“They did what they needed to do and we just couldn’t,” Crouse said. “Their pitcher put a lot of good spins on the ball and we just couldn’t get on top of it. She’s a great pitcher and they’re a good team, we just couldn’t make the plays to respond.”
Central Springs connected for three more hits in the third inning, which helped bring in three runs to make it 11-0. The Panthers ended the game with 11 hits while holding Underwood to just two.
The Eagles kept the Panthers scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t bring in any runs in the fifth to prolong the game. Underwood will play a consolation game against Iowa City Regina Tuesday before concluding its season and will look to send the seniors out with a win.
“This has been a very successful group of seniors,” Crouse said. “Some of these seniors have played or even started for all four to five years for me. Coming out with a win tomorrow would be wonderful for them.
“Even for the underclassmen, to experience a win here, any way you do it would be amazing. Hopefully, they can have that feeling and get the itch to make it back here next season, but tomorrow, we’re trying to get one for our seniors.”
Game time against Regina will be at 1:30 p.m. on the Iowa Central field at the Harlan Rodgers Complex.
Underwood (26-3) 000 00 — 0
Central Springs (29-6) 263 0X — 11