State Track: Tri-Center's Pogge ends state with four golds

DES MOINES — Tri-Center senior Peyton Pogge entered Saturday already having won two gold medals at the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
But winning just two events wasn’t enough for Pogge in her last high school sporting event: She added two more championships on the last day in both the 800-meter and 1500.
Ending her career with four gold medals was a season-long goal she was able to complete.
“I said I want four so I went and got it,” Pogge said after winning the 1500 in a torrential downpour. She ran a 4:56.68.
Her first gold of the day came in the 800 where she ran a 2:19.20.
Pogge finishes her high school career with five state championships after winning one in cross country as a junior and in the 3000 and girls distance medley earlier this week.
She fell just short of adding another one in cross country this past fall, but that only added fuel to the fire.
Despite the numerous accolades, Pogge said it will be the time spent with friends that she will remember when she looks back on this past week.
“Just the experience, being her with my team and my coaches,” she said.
Pogge wasn’t the only area athlete to have success on Saturday.
Lewis Central senior Mia Doebelin won four gold medals in the girls wheelchair division. She won the shot put, 100, 200 and 400. She completed the 100 in 36.25, the 200 in 1:21.80 and the 400 in 3:01.69.
St. Albert placed third in the boys 1600 relay with a time of 3:29.34. The runners on that team were Greg Fagan, Keaton Barnes, Brendan Monahan and Sam Rallis.
St. Albert placed sixth in the boys 1A sprint medley with a time of 1:36.41. That team was made up of Monahan, DJ Weilage, Fagan and Rallis.
Lewis Central senior Nathan Sell placed eighth in the 800 with a time of 1:57.21.
“I was seeded seventh with a bunch of guys that were just running to make it, so in reality in was probably seeded somewhere around 12th,” Sell said. “But I knew that I would have to put a lot more into it than I ever have before to get to it so I’m really excited.”
Riverside placed eighth in the 1A girls shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:12.10 That team was made up of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Kya Hackett and Izzy Blumi.
Riverside placed sixth in the girls 400 relay with a 53.96. The runners on that squad were Andrusyshyn, Bluml, Gordon and Erickson.
Riverside also placed eighth in the girls 1600 relay with a squad of Bluml, Macy Woods, Olmstead-Mitchell and Erickson. They ran a 4:24.87.
Andrusyshyn placed eighth in the 1A 100 with a time of 13.36. Erickson finished eighth in the 1A girls 200 with a 27.66.
There were some athletes from the area that competed on Saturday but fell just short of winning a medal.
Riverside placed 19th in the 1A girls sprint medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 56.67 seconds. That team was made up of Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Blumi and Lydia Erickson. St. Albert placed 20th in that race with a squad of Kaylee Epperson, Allie Petry, Lauren Williams and Carly McKeever. That team ran a 1:56.79.
Lewis Central finished in 21st in the 4A girls sprint medley with a time of 1:54.70. That team was made up of Sophia Glasnapp, Avery Heller, Irelynn James and Gracie Hays.
Lewis Central freshman Ethan Eichhorn placed 22nd in the 4A 1600 with a time of 4:41.60. The competition also happened to take place on his birthday.