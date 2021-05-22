State Track: Tri-Center's Pogge ends state with four golds

DES MOINES — Tri-Center senior Peyton Pogge entered Saturday already having won two gold medals at the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

But winning just two events wasn’t enough for Pogge in her last high school sporting event: She added two more championships on the last day in both the 800-meter and 1500.

Ending her career with four gold medals was a season-long goal she was able to complete.

“I said I want four so I went and got it,” Pogge said after winning the 1500 in a torrential downpour. She ran a 4:56.68.

Her first gold of the day came in the 800 where she ran a 2:19.20.

Pogge finishes her high school career with five state championships after winning one in cross country as a junior and in the 3000 and girls distance medley earlier this week.

She fell just short of adding another one in cross country this past fall, but that only added fuel to the fire.

Despite the numerous accolades, Pogge said it will be the time spent with friends that she will remember when she looks back on this past week.

“Just the experience, being her with my team and my coaches,” she said.