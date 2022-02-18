STATE WRESTLING: Glenwood's Carter, Beem advance for today's semifinals

DES MOINES – Glenwood junior CJ Carter has dreams of making it to the championship match in the 195-pound at the Class 2A state wrestling tournament in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena.

The dream was in jeopardy during the quarterfinals on Friday morning against West Lyon senior IA Wrestle No. 5 Gabe Terwee. But, No. 2 Carter secured his spot in the semifinal with a 10-9 victory after scoring a takedown with 14 seconds left in the match.

“It feels good. It was a little sloppy but we got the job done,” Carter said.

Carter scored first with a double-leg takedown one minute into the match, but Terwee took the lead after a reversal and two-point nearfall after a funky scramble.

Carter elected to start the second period on bottom, where he scored a reversal in 20 seconds. Terwee took the lead again with an escape. But, Carter showed his dominance on his feet, scoring a takedown with a single leg nearly 40 seconds later.

Terwee tied the match back up with an escape with 18 seconds left in the second period. He choose to start the third period on bottom, but Carter gave up the escape point to start in neutral.

It took just over a minute, but Carter secured a takedown to take an 8-7 lead with 42 seconds left.

Terwee refused to die, escaping just five seconds later. Carter scored another takedown on the edge of the mat for two points, but was called for locked hands to make the score 10-9 with nine seconds remaining. Terwee almost scored a reversal, but Carter held on to his leg, giving him the victory.

Carter will wrestle Winterset junior No. 10 Carter Smuck on Friday afternoon in the semifinals, with a chance to make the final on the line.

“I could have been more aggressive, but I was a little not there right now,” Carter said. “This afternoon I’ll take it to them. … It was really frustrating cause I would get an easy takedown and try to hold his dude down, but he’s all funky. It’s kind of irritating sometimes.”

Carter isn’t the only Ram heading to the semis.

Sophomore Matt Beem earned a 9-2 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman No. 3 Bo Koedam at 126.

Beem scored a takedown on an underhook, high crotch combination and two-point nearfall in the first minute of the match, before giving up an escape. He chose to start the second period on bottom and capitalized, scoring an escape in five seconds and adding another takedown on a go behind a minute later.

Koedman scored an escape in the third period, but Beem secured the match with a takedown.

“I felt great. I’m just ready to go for a six-minute war,” Beem said. “It’s all it is. I can go out there and brawl for six minutes. I believe if I go out there and brawl for six minutes, nobody can beat me.”

The quarters didn’t treat all the Glenwood wrestlers well, however.

Sophomore No. 7 Vincent Mayberry dropped his match at 113 to Webster City sophomore No. 6 Carson Doolittle. But he bounced back in the second-round of consolations, pinning Knoxville junior Marco Alejo in just over a minute.

Lewis Central senior No.4 Braylon Kammrad also fell in the quarterfinals at 170 to Linn-Mar junior No. 1 Tate Naaktgeboren, 7-2.