MISSOURI VALLEY —Thomas Jefferson lost a pair of games at the Missouri Valley Invite on Saturday.
In the first game, West Harrison defeated T.J. 6-2, followed by a 6-4 victory for Missouri Valley.
In the first game, T.J. scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, taking a temporary 2-1 lead. West Harrison answered with five runs in the top of the fifth, giving them a 6-2 lead, which would hold for the final score.
Trailing 3-2 after three in the second game, T.J. again took a lead, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the fourth for a 4-3 advantage. Missouri Valley plated one run in the home half to tie it 4-4, then two more in the bottom of the sixth, holding on for a 6-4 win.
Offensively for T.J., Shaeley Bose went 3-for-4 and Lexi Smith had a double and two RBIs.
“Overall, it was a good day for us,” T.J. head coach Amy Anderson said. “(The team) played aggressive and made some good adjustments from game one to game two. We had a lot of fight in us today.”
Next up for Thomas Jefferson is a doubleheader against Bishop Heelan on Tuesday at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. The games are scheduled for 4 and 6 p.m.
Game 1
West Harrison (6-3) 100 050 0—6 9 3
Thomas Jefferson (0-9) 002 000 0—2 4 3
W: Emily McIntosh. L: Alyssa Denman.
2B: WH, Sabrina Rifle. HR: WH, Rifle.
Game 2
Thomas Jefferson (0-9) 002 200 0—4 9 1
Missouri Valley (3-6) 021 102 X—6 8 2
W: Julia Janssen. L: Alyssa Denman.
2B: TJ, Lexi Smith. MV, Ashlyn Cook.
