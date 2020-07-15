T.J. falls at Harlan in final regular season game

HARLAN – Harlan’s Brenden Bartley had a pair of hits and four RBIs, and Joey Moser added three hits and three RBIs as Harlan earned a 9-7 nonconference victory Wednesday over Thomas Jefferson.

T.J.’s Tyler Huey had a pair of RBIs, and Ryan Steinspring had two runs and a hit in the losing effort.

T.J. will return to action Friday to take on Des Moines North in the opening round of Class 4-A substate, and Harlan will play host to Creston the same night in Class 3-A district play.

Thomas Jefferson (8-14) 200 113 0 – 7 6 2

Harlan (12-3) 144 000 x – 9 11 2

W: Franz Reisz. L: Jared Thompson

2B: H, Connor Bruck, Brenden Bartley.

