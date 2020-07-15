You are the owner of this article.
T.J. falls at Harlan in final regular season game
Prep Baseball

T.J. falls at Harlan in final regular season game

baseball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

HARLAN – Harlan’s Brenden Bartley had a pair of hits and four RBIs, and Joey Moser added three hits and three RBIs as Harlan earned a 9-7 nonconference victory Wednesday over Thomas Jefferson.

T.J.’s Tyler Huey had a pair of RBIs, and Ryan Steinspring had two runs and a hit in the losing effort.

T.J. will return to action Friday to take on Des Moines North in the opening round of Class 4-A substate, and Harlan will play host to Creston the same night in Class 3-A district play.

Thomas Jefferson (8-14) 200 113 0 – 7 6 2

Harlan (12-3) 144 000 x – 9 11 2

W: Franz Reisz. L: Jared Thompson

2B: H, Connor Bruck, Brenden Bartley.

