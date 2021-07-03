This week in softball photos Joe Shearer Jul 3, 2021 58 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas Jefferson’s Alyssa Denman pitches during the fourth inning on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Staff photo/Joe Shearer Le Mars’ Payton Marienau (18) forces Thomas Jefferson’s Shaeley Bose, at right, out at first after catch a fly out while standing next to the base during the fifth inning on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Staff photo/Joe Shearer/ Thomas Jefferson’s Riah Davis (13) bats during the fourth inning on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Staff photo/Joe Shearer 0 comments Watch Now: Related Video Four of the most surprising Olympic gold medal winners U.S. sprinter tests positive for cannabis: sources AP U.S. sprinter tests positive for cannabis: sources Look to bet these MLB games today AP Look to bet these MLB games today Blind bet against the Diamonbacks on the road? AP Blind bet against the Diamonbacks on the road? Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you