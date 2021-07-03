 Skip to main content
This week in softball photos
This week in softball photos

20210702_spo_tjsoftball_1

Thomas Jefferson’s Alyssa Denman pitches during the fourth inning on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
20210702_spo_tjsoftball_4

Le Mars’ Payton Marienau (18) forces Thomas Jefferson’s Shaeley Bose, at right, out at first after catch a fly out while standing next to the base during the fifth inning on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
20210702_spo_tjsoftball_3

Thomas Jefferson’s Riah Davis (13) bats during the fourth inning on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
