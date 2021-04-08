Titan girls, boys track both fifth at Urbandale meet

“Our throwers really bumped up. They threw really well. Especially in the shot, they’re right there where you want to be for state. In disc they’re edging up,” Frascht said, noting a minimum range of 35-37 feet to get to state in the shot put and 109-110 to qualify in the discus. “They’re really in that neighborhood early on. It’s nice.”

Titan Atziri Medina was third in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet. Frascht said that was her first jump of 5 feet in her career.

“If you can jump 5, you can go to state,” he said. “If she’s hitting that consistently she has a great shot at state. So that was really cool.”

Fidone was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.48 seconds, while Bergman was fifth in the 100 with a time of 13.60 seconds. Katie O’Doniel was sixth in the 1500 with a time of 6:07.34 and sixth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:21.93.

Bergman was third in the long jump with a leap of 15-1.5.

In the relays, L.C. won the 1600 distance medley relay with a time of 4:44, was second in the 800 with a time of 1:50.40 and third in the 400 with a time of 52.74.

The Titan girls are back at it at 4:30 p.m. today at the Koos Invitational Girls Relays in Harlan. The L.C. boys compete next at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at the Clarinda Invite.

