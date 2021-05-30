Titan softball earn season’s first win on the road

The Lewis Central softball team claimed their first win away from home on a beautiful Saturday Morning over Lawton-Bronson 7-2.

The Titans used some great at bats to get an early lead on the Eagles as LC ended the game with 10 hits. Lewis Central coach Hannah Cole says the team came in with good focus and composure, thus leading to a solid overall game.

“We were a lot more relaxed and confident at the plate,” Cole said. “We looked amazing on defense as well. We made a lot of great plays in this game thanks to a lot of communication from the girls.

“We started hot right away with the bats. Since we were the visiting team, we got to score first and that is exactly what we did. Haley Bach set us up with a hit right down the middle which got things started and got the rest of the girls pumped. We just looked really confident. We were looking for our pitches and hit lots of line drives and took advantage of open bases and just played our game at the plate and defensively.”

Defensively Cole gave high praise for senior Paige Rodewald who made some great plays along the third baseline. Cole also was excited for sophomore Brooklyn Damgaard who earned her first varsity win on the mound in this game.