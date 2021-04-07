Titans hold Cyclones scoreless

Lewis Central boys soccer's defense held Harlan scoreless in a 2-0 win for the Titans at home on Tuesday.

Both defense started out strong and it looked like the teams would enter the half scoreless when Jonah Churchill took advantage of a Harlan clearance that went straight into the air to give Lewis Central a 1-0 lead at half time.

The Titans came out hot in the second half and Cody Merrill played Colton Costello to the top of the box where he took the touch and buried it into the back of the net to extend the lead to 2-0.

Harlan held Lewis Central scoreless for the final 38 minutes but the Titans defense held strong for the victory.

"It's was good. Two teams losing their season openers battling," head coach James Driver said. "It was a conference game so we knew coming in that is was going to be physical, it was going to be a battle. It always is when you're playing Harlan."

This is the second win in a row for Lewis Central over Harlan after defeating them 4-0 in May of 2019 to advance to the state tournament. The Titans are 6-4 against the Cyclones since 2011.