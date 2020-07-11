Titans late rally falls short in loss to S.C. Heelan

A seventh-inning rally fell just short as Sioux City Bishop Heelan held off Lewis Central for a 10-9 victory on Saturday in Council Bluffs.

Trailing 10-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Lewis Central scored three runs on an error, fielder’s choice and a two-out RBI single from Haley Bach, but the Titans’ next batter grounded out to end the game.

Prior to Saturday, the Titans had won six of their last seven games.

Offensively for Lewis Central, Bach was 3-for-4 along with her RBI, Paige Rodewald was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Avery Heller was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Megan Gittins added two RBIs.

Bishop Heelan’s Liz Meyer had a huge day at the plate going a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored, while teammate Grace Nelson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Lewis Central will wrap up its regular season on Monday at 7 p.m. at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Titans will then begin postseason play Thursday against Glenwood in a Class 4A – Region 4 quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Softball Field.

S.C. Bishop Heelan (12-9) 320 102 2—10 15 4

Lewis Central (10-7) 400 011 3— 9 9 9

