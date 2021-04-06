 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Titans thrash Monarchs
0 comments

Titans thrash Monarchs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lewis Central vs Waverly- Shell Rock, 2A Girls State Soccer (copy)

In this file photo, Lewis Central’s Taylor Gregory, now a senior, kicks a ball up field. Gregory scored two goals against Denison-Schleswig in a season-opening 10-0 win.

 For BH Media/Tom Knapp

Denison-Schleswig girls soccer hasn't scored a goal against Lewis Central since 2012 and has lost seven straight matches by at least 10 goals.

It was the same story on Monday when the Titans scored 10 times against the Monarchs on the road in a season-opening 10-0 victory. 

Lewis Central led 6-0 at halftime and added four more in the second. 

Senior Lia Taylor, Hannah Estrada and Taylor Gregory all scored two goals for Lewis Central while senior Hope Jensen, junior Hana Daoudi, sophomore Gracie Hays and sophomore Megan Elam all put one in the back of the net. 

Freshman Isabel McNeal, sophomore Gracie Hays and junior Amara Orth all recorded an assist. 

Lewis Central is in action next at 5 p.m. at home against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Sergeant Bluff-Lutton is 0-1 this season after losing to Sioux City East 5-0 on Tuesday. 

Senior Hannah Lucy was in goal for 60 minutes where she finished with one save to keep the Warriors off the scoreboard. Senior Rylee Shaw played 10 minutes in goal but saw no shots on goal from Denison-Schleswig. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Which men's college basketball programs should we keep an eye out for next season?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert