Titans thrash Monarchs

Denison-Schleswig girls soccer hasn't scored a goal against Lewis Central since 2012 and has lost seven straight matches by at least 10 goals.

It was the same story on Monday when the Titans scored 10 times against the Monarchs on the road in a season-opening 10-0 victory.

Lewis Central led 6-0 at halftime and added four more in the second.

Senior Lia Taylor, Hannah Estrada and Taylor Gregory all scored two goals for Lewis Central while senior Hope Jensen, junior Hana Daoudi, sophomore Gracie Hays and sophomore Megan Elam all put one in the back of the net.

Freshman Isabel McNeal, sophomore Gracie Hays and junior Amara Orth all recorded an assist.

Lewis Central is in action next at 5 p.m. at home against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Sergeant Bluff-Lutton is 0-1 this season after losing to Sioux City East 5-0 on Tuesday.

Senior Hannah Lucy was in goal for 60 minutes where she finished with one save to keep the Warriors off the scoreboard. Senior Rylee Shaw played 10 minutes in goal but saw no shots on goal from Denison-Schleswig.