TJ bowling girls, boys fall against Red Oak

The Red Oak girls and boys bowling team came to Council Bluffs and picked up wins against Thomas Jefferson Monday at Thunderbowl.

The Tiger girls won 1,865 to 1,760, while the boys came away with a 2,786 to 2,694 win.

In the individual portion, Corbin Wolfe and Nate Ernst led the Tigers, each putting together a 410 series. Wolfe bowled games of 173 and 237, while Ernst went 187 and 223.

For the girls, Red Oak’s Ashley Wilkins had the high series with 287 (136 and 151).

The T.J. boys were led by Josh Chavarria’s 367 series (136 and 231). Chassidy Brittain led the girls with a 271 series (152 and 119).

RO girls: Eva Sherman 213, Peyton Meek 245, Ashley Wilkins 287, Morgan Graber 192, Kadee Gass 252, Jenna Klyn 227.

TJ girls: Faith Christensen 225, Chassidy Brittain 271, MacKenzie Harstad 166, Tali Dross 212, Riley Rich 234, Trinity Meyer 247.

RO boys: Kaden Grammer 244, Kyle Berkey 27, Jon Piper 381, Ethan Horn 279, Corbin Wolfe 410, Nate Ernst 410.

TJ boys: Sam Shanno 334, Max Schuster 346, Alan Mace 263, Josh Chavarria 367, Chandler Scott 360.

