TJ closes season with 78-40 loss at Sioux City West

The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team got down early and never recovered in a 78-40 Class 4-A Substate 1 first round loss at Sioux City West Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets finish the season 1-21.

Yellow Jackets head coach Nate Kreifels said he was proud of his team, “for their continued effort and sacrifice through this difficult season.”

“Obviously tonight did not end the way we hoped, but we will never take for granted the opportunity to compete,” he said. “We played every game on our schedule, during a pandemic, and we are better because of it.”

Senior Amer Ibar led T.J. with 13 points, followed by junior junior Austin Schubert with 12. Senior Aiden Flynn added eight.

Junior Keeon Hutton led the Wolverines with a game-high 25 points. Sophomore Keavian Hayes scored 16.

Ibar and Flynn are joined by Josh Whitelaw and Tony Tran in playing their final game for the Jackets.

“We greatly appreciate all they have done for our program on and off the floor,” Kreifels said.