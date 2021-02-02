TJ girls lose close one at Shenandoah

Shenandoah used its size to give the Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team trouble Monday night, besting the visiting Yellow Jackets 41-35.
“Shenandoah’s size was problematic for us. Our girls fought and really executed a game plan pretty well down low, but foul trouble plagued us all night long,” T.J. head coach Devin Schoening said.
Shenandoah went to the free throw line 37 times, compared to 14 trips for T.J.
The Fillies’ Ava Wolf led all scorers with 20 points. Sidda Rodewald added eight.
The Yellow Jackets were led by freshman Taryn Gant with 14 points. Schoening said, “she had a really nice game.”
“She is starting to play with more confidence on both ends of the floor,” he said.
The game was tight down the stretch — and Shenandoah’s experience in close ones proved to be part of the difference.
“The fact that we haven’t been in close games this year, and Shenandoah has, was clear down the stretch. This was a great learning experience for our girls with regards to playing in a close game for 32 minutes,” Schoening said. “I was proud of our effort tonight. We are starting to put together more moments of competitive basketball, and that is good to see as we get into February.”
The Yellow Jackets return to action tonight at 5:30 p.m. at home against Sioux City Heelan.
Thomas Jefferson (0-16) 5 9 5 16 — 35
Shenandoah (8-8) 10 3 13 15 — 41
TJ: Hannah Belt 6, Lilly Thompson 8, Lexi Smith 5, Taryn Grant 14, Ellie Perrine 2.
S: Macey Finlay 1, Brooklen Black 3, Caroline Rogers 2, Sidda Rodewald 8, Allie Eveland 3, Keele Razee 4, Ava Wolf 20.