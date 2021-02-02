TJ girls lose close one at Shenandoah

Shenandoah used its size to give the Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team trouble Monday night, besting the visiting Yellow Jackets 41-35.

“Shenandoah’s size was problematic for us. Our girls fought and really executed a game plan pretty well down low, but foul trouble plagued us all night long,” T.J. head coach Devin Schoening said.

Shenandoah went to the free throw line 37 times, compared to 14 trips for T.J.

The Fillies’ Ava Wolf led all scorers with 20 points. Sidda Rodewald added eight.

The Yellow Jackets were led by freshman Taryn Gant with 14 points. Schoening said, “she had a really nice game.”

“She is starting to play with more confidence on both ends of the floor,” he said.

The game was tight down the stretch — and Shenandoah’s experience in close ones proved to be part of the difference.