TJ Invite: SkyHawks slice Lynx 2-0

Abraham Lincoln girls soccer held Omaha Skutt to a season-low two goals but couldn’t find its offense in a 2-0 loss in the Thomas Jefferson Invite on Friday night.
The Lynx won 2-1 in the second overtime against Dallas Center-Grimes in their second game of the invite Saturday evening. Senior forward Crystena Keesee scored the game winner on a penalty kick.
Against Skutt, the SkyHawks scored an early goal in the first 10 minutes and added an insurance goal at the end of the game.
Abraham Lincoln head coach Robbie Miller was pleased with his team despite the loss. According to Maxpreps, Skutt is currently ranked No. 39 in the nation among all girls soccer teams.
“I told the team before the game we were going to learn a lot about ourselves,” he said. “I think we learned we’re a supper scrappy team. We don’t give up. Our defense was moving around all over the place covering for each other. I thought our defense showed we’re a really good defense. We played against one of the best teams in the nation right now and we held them to two goals. ... We’re really proud of the effort we had. Wish the result was different but we showed we can battle with these teams.”
Senior Crystena Keesee led the Lynx with two shots on goal and freshman Liberty Bates challenged the Skutt goalkeeper once.
Abraham Lincoln freshman goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf totaled 18 saves.
“She had a lot of tough shots coming at her and did a really good job of stopping them,” Miller said.
Skutt recorded 25 shots on goal.
The SkyHawks also finished with more corner kick opportunities by a margin of 6-1.
“Every year we get stuck with (a) difficult team in this invite,” Miller said. “... Every year we come and show we can battle with the best teams and it’s like a springboard for the rest of the season. It’s a reference point we can go back to throughout. That memory to pull, the mental attitude to getting back to being the best team we can be.”
Junior defense Paige Bracker was one who’s play that stood out to Miller. Her efforts were one of the driving forces that kept the SkyHawks to just two goals.
“She’s like a whole backline herself,” he said. “She’s all over the place sweeping up. Commanding, helping here other defenders out and putting them in the right positions. She really held our defense the entire time.”
Bates, sophomore Piper McGuire and junior Hanna Schimmer were three other players that Miller highlighted as having a successful outing.
Against Dallas Center-Grimes, Keesee’s golden goal came near the end of the second overtime. Hanna Schimmer scored the first goal for the Lynx on an assit from Liberty Bates.