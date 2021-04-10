TJ Invite soccer: Paulson leads Eagles past Saintes

Underwood freshman Georgia Paulson drilled a shot into the back of the net from 20 yards out and scored the game-winning goal late to lead a 3-2 win against St. Albert on Friday in the Thomas Jefferson Invite at Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs.

The game-winner came in the 55th minute, with her first goal coming in the 42nd off an assist from freshman forward Ella Klusman.

“It feels really good,” Paulson said after the game. “We just came out hard and played the best we could.”

Both goalies came up with big saves during the game, but St. Albert senior Makenna Sheppard found freshman Ella Klusman on a cross in the 18th minute to open up a 1-0 lead the Saintes would carry into halftime.

Underwood scored a goal in the 36th minute to tie the game up and Paulson’s 20-yarder gave her team the lead.

“I knew I had the wind at my back so I just took it and hoped for the best,” Paulson said about having confidence in her shot. “It felt so good being able to break the tie.”

Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson wasn’t surprised by the goal and expects big things from the freshman this year.