TJ Invite soccer: Paulson leads Eagles past Saintes

Underwood freshman Georgia Paulson drilled a shot into the back of the net from 20 yards out and scored the game-winning goal late to lead a 3-2 win against St. Albert on Friday in the Thomas Jefferson Invite at Wickersham Stadium in Council Bluffs.
The game-winner came in the 55th minute, with her first goal coming in the 42nd off an assist from freshman forward Ella Klusman.
“It feels really good,” Paulson said after the game. “We just came out hard and played the best we could.”
Both goalies came up with big saves during the game, but St. Albert senior Makenna Sheppard found freshman Ella Klusman on a cross in the 18th minute to open up a 1-0 lead the Saintes would carry into halftime.
Underwood scored a goal in the 36th minute to tie the game up and Paulson’s 20-yarder gave her team the lead.
“I knew I had the wind at my back so I just took it and hoped for the best,” Paulson said about having confidence in her shot. “It felt so good being able to break the tie.”
Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson wasn’t surprised by the goal and expects big things from the freshman this year.
“I haven’t had too much of a chance to watch Georgia play, but nothing I think is going to surprise me with what I’ve seen in practice and what we’re going to see going forward,” he said.
Shepard scored her own goal in the 49th minute after dribbling around a defender and sneaking it past the goalie.
With only 11 minutes left in the game, both teams started to press, but Paulson scored a goal in the 55th minute and her team held on for the rest of the game.
“It felt really good,” she said, “Kendra (Kuck), our midfielder, got it and I saw an opening so I got to an open spot and then I saw a shot so I just took it.”
St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes said the Saintes performed better in the final 30 minutes of the game. The teams played two 30-minutes halves.
He added the team is just focusing on improving and believes his squad learned a lot against Underwood.
“First half not very good effort, second half better effort,” he said. “We have a lot to grow and get better. We have to improve on all phases right now.”
Hughes was impressed by freshman goalkeeper Sophie Sheffield ‘s efforts.
Nelson said he was happy with the victory, but his team isn’t satisfied just yet.
“This team has a long way to go,” he said. “They’re not satisfied with just a victory for the second game of the season we have bigger goals than that. It’s a starting point that’s for sure.
“Leadership (was the key to victory). I had a lot of girls out there that showed some guts and some leadership.”
Both teams have another T.J. invite game today. St. Albert is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday against Sioux City North. Underwood will be playing Des Moines East at 2:30.
Underwood (2-0) 0 3 — 3
St. Albert (1-1) 1 1 — 2