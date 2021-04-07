 Skip to main content
Treynor boys dominates Jerome Howe Relays track meet
Treynor boys dominates Jerome Howe Relays track meet

The Treynor boys track team won the Jerome Howe Relays on its home track Tuesday night.

The Cardinals finished with 180 points, while second-place Underwood finished with 108. Riverside finished fifth with 52 points, St. Albert was seventh with 38, Tri-Center was eighth with 35, Missouri Valley 11th with 25 and AHSTW 12th with 21.

Noah James led Treynor, scoring 30.5 points after winning the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.82 seconds and the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 9 inches. James was second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.21 seconds. Audubon’s Gavin Smith won that event with a time of 56.13.

St. Albert’s Colin Lillie led the Falcon team of four athletes with 14 points. He was second in the 3200 with a time of 10:49.83. Teammate Hadyn Piskorski was fourth with 11:16.33. IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer won the event with with a 10:40.26.

Lillie was also third in the 1600 with a time of 5:03.53. Piskorski was fourth at 5:12.43.

Falcon Keaton Barnes was fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.57, while Greg Fagan was third in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 11 inches.

Treynor’s Evan Smith won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.77, while teammate Todd Pedersen won the 200-meter dash in 23.39.

Cardinal Sid Schaaf won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.59 to give Treynor a sweep of the sprints.

Underwood’s Scott Pearson won the 800 in 2:09.19.

Treynor’s Cole Dooley was second in the 1600 with a time of 4:55.39. Dreyer won in 4:53.01.

Underwood’s Chris Gardner was second in the discus with a throw of 128-03. Logan-Magnolia’s Tre Melby won the event with a toss of 139-09.

In the long jump, Tri-Center’s Eli Marsh won with a leap of 20-03.25.

Easton Eledge of Underwood was second in the shot put with a toss of 44-0. Melby won with a throw of 44-07.

In the relays, Treynor won the 400-meter with a time of 44.95, the 1600 with a time of 3:33.54, the 3200 with a time of 8:52.53 and the 800 sprint medley relay with a time of 1:34.79.

Underwood won the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:36.90. Missouri Valley was second in the 1600-medley relay with a time of 3:59.8. IKM-Manning won the event in 3:59.44.

Find more results at NonpareilOnline.com.

See the full results here.

