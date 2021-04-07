Treynor boys dominates Jerome Howe Relays track meet

The Treynor boys track team won the Jerome Howe Relays on its home track Tuesday night.

The Cardinals finished with 180 points, while second-place Underwood finished with 108. Riverside finished fifth with 52 points, St. Albert was seventh with 38, Tri-Center was eighth with 35, Missouri Valley 11th with 25 and AHSTW 12th with 21.

Noah James led Treynor, scoring 30.5 points after winning the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.82 seconds and the high jump with a jump of 6 feet, 9 inches. James was second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.21 seconds. Audubon’s Gavin Smith won that event with a time of 56.13.

St. Albert’s Colin Lillie led the Falcon team of four athletes with 14 points. He was second in the 3200 with a time of 10:49.83. Teammate Hadyn Piskorski was fourth with 11:16.33. IKM-Manning’s Quentin Dreyer won the event with with a 10:40.26.

Lillie was also third in the 1600 with a time of 5:03.53. Piskorski was fourth at 5:12.43.

Falcon Keaton Barnes was fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.57, while Greg Fagan was third in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 11 inches.

Treynor’s Evan Smith won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.77, while teammate Todd Pedersen won the 200-meter dash in 23.39.