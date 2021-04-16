Treynor ties Carrol to win Tri-Center girls invite, Underwood 3rd, Saintes 5th

Underwood also won the 3200 relay and the 400 meter hurdle relay. The Eagles also placed second in the 1600 relay.

St. Albert also had some great results as Lauren Williams won the 400 hurdle, Carly McKeever won the 400 dash with a time of 1:05.6. Allie Petry took first in the high jump with a leap of four feet eight inches. Petry also finished fifth in the 200 meter dash. Reese Duncan also had a good run in the 3000 run as she placed second.

The Saintes best relay performance was from their 800 sprint medley team which finished third with a time of 2:00.87.

AHSTW’s Chloe Falkena placed second in the 1500 run, Kailey Jones also ran in the 1500 and placed fourth. In addition to the 1500 Jones placed sixth in the discus. Cora Comer placed third in the 200 dash, Comer also placed fourth in the 100 dash. Ellie Peterson placed fifth in the 800 run.

Finally for the host, Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge won the 1500 run with an impressive time of 5:02.22. Beating the second place finisher by over 38 seconds. Emile Sorenson placed third in the 100 hurdles.

In field events for the Trojans, Hope McPhillips took third in the high jump.

For relays the 1600 team was Tri-Center’s best performance, as they earned third and their 1600 distance medley placed fourth.