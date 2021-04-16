Treynor ties Carrol to win Tri-Center girls invite, Underwood 3rd, Saintes 5th

Treynor tied Carrol at 111 team points to win the Tri-Center Girls Invitational track meet on Thursday. Underwood finished third. St. Albert placed fifth, AHSTW was right behind them at sixth and Tri-Center was eighth.
For co-champion Treynor, Stella Umphreys won the discus with a throw of 112 feet 10 inches. Lucy Thiel placed second in the shot put, and her teammate Jadyn Huisman placed third. Aubree James placed fourth in the Long Jump and Allie Houser placed fifth in the long jump.
Keelea Navara placed second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.13 seconds, Rachael Phelps earned second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.2 seconds, and Carissa Spanier finished second in the 400 hurdles. Kasey Lang placed fourth in the 800 run and Jozie Lewis finished fourth in the 200 dash.
Two of their relay teams also earned first place, specifically the 1600 and the 800 sprint medley relay teams. Their 800 and 1600 distance medley teams each placed second respectively.
Underwood also had a great outing, as Georgia Paulson won the 800 meter run for the Eagles with a time of 2:46.16. Brianna Justsen, notably placed third in the 800.
Field events especially treated Underwood well. Zoe Rus won the shot put with a throw of 10 feet, Russ also placed fourth in the discus. Haylee Seidler placed second in the discus with a toss of 111-10. Jordyn Reimer placed second in the long jump at 15-11.5.
Underwood also won the 3200 relay and the 400 meter hurdle relay. The Eagles also placed second in the 1600 relay.
St. Albert also had some great results as Lauren Williams won the 400 hurdle, Carly McKeever won the 400 dash with a time of 1:05.6. Allie Petry took first in the high jump with a leap of four feet eight inches. Petry also finished fifth in the 200 meter dash. Reese Duncan also had a good run in the 3000 run as she placed second.
The Saintes best relay performance was from their 800 sprint medley team which finished third with a time of 2:00.87.
AHSTW’s Chloe Falkena placed second in the 1500 run, Kailey Jones also ran in the 1500 and placed fourth. In addition to the 1500 Jones placed sixth in the discus. Cora Comer placed third in the 200 dash, Comer also placed fourth in the 100 dash. Ellie Peterson placed fifth in the 800 run.
Finally for the host, Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge won the 1500 run with an impressive time of 5:02.22. Beating the second place finisher by over 38 seconds. Emile Sorenson placed third in the 100 hurdles.
In field events for the Trojans, Hope McPhillips took third in the high jump.
For relays the 1600 team was Tri-Center’s best performance, as they earned third and their 1600 distance medley placed fourth.