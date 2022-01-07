Trojans keep building themselves during building year

The Tri-Center boys basketball team knew after graduating 10 seniors from last year’s substate final team, this season would present a number of challenges.

While the Trojans aren’t averaging 65 points like they were last season, they stand at 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the Western Iowa Conference after defeating Riverside 68-63 in Oakland on Tuesday night.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” Trojans coach Chad Harder said. “They’re working hard and are really on a mission here. I don’t think we’ve found our identity yet in terms of who we want to be, but these kids have been more than willing to work to find that identity. We’ve lost some close games, we’ve won some close games, but once we find ourselves we’re going to become that much more competitive.”

It’s easy to understand why the Trojans have still been searching for their identity after losing 52 points per game from last year. While the Trojans this season have averaged 50 points per game, Harder thinks there’s still plenty of room for improvement if the Trojans can execute three New Year’s resolutions.

“There’s three main things that we have to do better,” Harder said. “We have to cut down on our turnovers, we have to win the rebounding battle, and we have to finish better around the rim. We’ve really focused on being an inside-out team, as we’re not blessed with a lot of shooters this year, but we’re very strong in the post, which is a very different identity than we had a year ago.

“Last year we made a lot of threes and we’re more of a transition team. We’re more of a half-court team this year and want to work more with our posts. Once we get used to this new style, I think we’ll find a good deal of success.”

The 68 points against Riverside on Tuesday was the highest score the Trojans have posted thus far. However, the Trojans still have plenty of obstacles ahead. Tri-Center went on the road to IKM-Manning on Thursday night and will play three-straight road games, starting with a trip to Class 1A No. 6 AHSTW tonight, and then will meet Logan-Magnolia on Jan. 11 before taking on a Class 4A opponent in Thomas Jefferson on Jan. 13.

“The Riverside win was a good start, but there are no nights off in our conference,” Harder said. “This stretch is really going to test our depth. We think our depth keeps getting better every day. The biggest thing is we just have to play like the same team and be constantly competitive and just play focused.

“It’s a ways away but we’re really focused on the end of the year. As every coach says, we want to be playing our best ball by the end of the season.”