Trojans upset Lady Vikes

Tri-Center softball used a key seventh inning to upset a fellow Western Iowa Conference member AHSTW in Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal 3-1.

The Trojans scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning to steal the game in Avoca on Wednesday evening.

The game started slowly in terms of offense as both teams remained in a defensive slugfest. Finally, in the fifth inning, Tri-Center broke the silence with a run in the top of the fifth. AHSTW answered with a run of its own in the bottom half of the fifth to knot the game up again.

After a scoreless sixth inning, the Trojan recaptured the lead, this time for the win.

Freshman Mikenzie Brewer led T.C. with two hits in the game. Senior Faith McPhillips earned the win for the Trojans in the circle after pitching all seven innings.

AHSTW ends its season with a 15-13 record. Tri-Center with the win advances on to the regional semifinals to play Underwood at Underwood on Friday at 5 p.m.

Tri-Center (7-18) 000 010 2 — 3

AHSTW (15-13) 000 010 0 — 1