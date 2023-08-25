The volleyball season is underway as multiple teams participated in their first tournaments of the season on Thursday.

Among the various action, Glenwood hosted its annual quad tournament, where they went 3-0 on the day with a 2-1 win over Tri-Center (21-10, 15-21, 15-6) and another 2-1 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton (21-9, 19-21, 15-3). The Rams also defeated Sidney in three sets (13-21, 21-18, 15-11).

Tri-Center went 0-3 at the Glenwood quad losing to Glenwood and Sidney in three sets before being swept by Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Underwood also began their season with a road trip to ADM where they played three contests total. The Eagles went 1-2 at the quad as they defeated Harlan two sets to one (14-21, 21-10, 15-10), but lost to the host ADM and Class 3A No. 1 Des Moines Christian in two sets.

Class 5A No. 11 Abraham Lincoln also saw their first action of the year at the Johnston Quad. They started their season against Class 5A No. 3 Johnston where they fell in two sets. The Lynx then took on Iowa City High where they lost in a thrilling three-set match (25-20, 20-25, 15-17). The Lynx finished the day with a game against Class 4A No. 8 Marion. No score has been reported for this game.

Close Glenwood's Allison Koontz (3) celebrates a point with teammates as the Rams host a quad including Tri-Center, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Tri-Center's Mikenzie Brewer (8) and her teammates react after scoring against Glenwood on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Glenwood's Zoie Carda (21) defends as Tri-Center's Meya Wingert (13) sets the ball as the Rams host a volleyball quad that also included Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Glenwood head coach Paula Carman speaks to her team during a timeout as the Rams host a quad including Tri-Center, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. From right, Glenwood's Ilsa Kemling and Kaylee Wray defend as Tri-Center's Mikenzie Brewer strikes the ball on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Tri-Center's Mikenzie Brewer (8) and Harlie Leaders (12) defend as Glenwood's Olivia Hanover (4) hits the ball on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Tri-Center's Meya Wingert (13) serves as the Trojans face off against Glenwood on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Tri-Center's Isah VanArsdol (1), Cassidy Cunningham (6) and Meya Wingert (13) celebrate after winning a set against Glenwood on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Tri-Center's Mikenzie Brewer (8) and Harlie Leaders (12) defend a shot from Glenwood's Charley Hernandez (7) as the Rams host a volleyball quad that also included Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Glenwood keeps a play alive as the Rams take on Tri-Center on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Tri-Center's Isah VanArsdol (1) and Harlie Leaders (12) defend a shot from Glenwood's Ilsa Kemling (27) as the Rams host a volleyball quad that also included Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Tri-Center's Meya Wingert (13) and Harlie Leaders (12) defend a shot from Glenwood's Ilsa Kemling (27) as the Rams host a volleyball quad that also included Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Tri-Center's Mikenzie Brewer (8) and Harlie Leaders (12) defend a shot from Glenwood's Zoie Carda (21) as the Rams host a volleyball quad that also included Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Tri-Center's Harlie Leaders (12) reacts after a Trojan score on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Tri-Center head coach Elizabeth Thielen, right of center, speaks to her team during a timeout as the Trojans face off against Glenwood on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.