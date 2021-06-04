Warriors take two over Lynx softball on Thursday

Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball won a pair of Missouri River Conference games on Thursday in Council Bluffs over Abraham Lincoln, by scores of 11-10 and 10-5.

The Warriors were able to come back and then hold off the Lynx to clinch an 11-10 win in game one.

The game started with both teams plating a run in the first inning. The Lynx then took a slim lead after two innings by scoring another run to take a 2-1 lead. The Warriors took back the lead with a pair of runs in the third inning, but the Lynx broke through for five runs in the bottom half of the third to take a 7-3 lead.

The Warriors were not about to go away though, SB-L brought home a trio of runners in the fourth, and while the Lynx got one of those runs back to hold a two-run lead, the Warriors had their own five-run inning in the top of the fifth to retake the lead again by a score of 11-8.

The Lynx weren’t done yet as they looked to rally back by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh. However, a diving catch from the warrior’s left fielder cut the Lynx rally attempt one run short, stranding the tying run on second.

Sophomore Holly Hansen was the pitcher for game one through all seven innings. Hansen struck out 13 batters.