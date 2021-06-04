Warriors take two over Lynx softball on Thursday

Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball won a pair of Missouri River Conference games on Thursday in Council Bluffs over Abraham Lincoln, by scores of 11-10 and 10-5.
The Warriors were able to come back and then hold off the Lynx to clinch an 11-10 win in game one.
The game started with both teams plating a run in the first inning. The Lynx then took a slim lead after two innings by scoring another run to take a 2-1 lead. The Warriors took back the lead with a pair of runs in the third inning, but the Lynx broke through for five runs in the bottom half of the third to take a 7-3 lead.
The Warriors were not about to go away though, SB-L brought home a trio of runners in the fourth, and while the Lynx got one of those runs back to hold a two-run lead, the Warriors had their own five-run inning in the top of the fifth to retake the lead again by a score of 11-8.
The Lynx weren’t done yet as they looked to rally back by scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh. However, a diving catch from the warrior’s left fielder cut the Lynx rally attempt one run short, stranding the tying run on second.
Sophomore Holly Hansen was the pitcher for game one through all seven innings. Hansen struck out 13 batters.
“I thought we matched up with them well this year,” Koch said. “Both teams had solid pitching and good base running. There was a lot of great action in this game as well as the second game.”
In game two, the Warriors made their move in the second inning where they scored five runs and one more in the third to take a 6-0 advantage. A.L. tried to chip its way back in the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Warriors took care of any hopes of a comeback with three runs in the top of the fifth which eventually helped Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 10-5 win in game two.
“That second inning was big for them,” Koch said. “We also have a lot of girls banged up right now so we had to use both of our available pitchers to grind it out. We did grind it out and kept battling to stay in the game and gave ourselves a chance. I love these kid’s hearts, they just keep competing.”
The Lynx will get a break from the diamond before returning to action on Tuesday where they will travel to Sioux City West. Game one is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. and game two at approximately 7:30 p.m.
“We’re going to use this break to get healthy,” Koch said. “We’re going to give them a three-day weekend to just be kids and forget about softball for a bit and just get healthy before getting back to work into some conference play.”
Sergeant Bluff- Luton 102 350 0 -- 11
Abraham Lincoln 115 100 2 -- 10
Sergeant Bluff- Luton (4-5) 051 030 1 -- 10