Weekend Iowa visit seals deal for Dix

The No. 1 basketball recruit in Iowa according to 247Sports, Abraham Lincoln senior Josh Dix wasn't quite sure where he wanted to go to college before last weekend's visit to Iowa City.

Dix announced his top five schools on Aug. 24 -- Drake, Wisconsin, Utah, Wake Forest and Iowa.

The three-star recruit visited Iowa on Sep. 3. His experience there sealed the deal for his commitment.

"It feels great, getting a lot of stress off of my shoulders," Dix said. "It feels great and I'm glad with where I ended up too."

Dix had been talking to colleges for a while, but it wasn't until after the AAU season in April that colleges offered scholarships.

"They hadn’t been able to see me play really and then in AAU they just started watching me this summer," Dix said. "It’s definitely always been a goal to reach that high level. I didn’t know if I’d ever make it there, so to get there is super reliving."

Through three seasons at A.L., Dix currently has 1,033 points, and 137 made 3s.

His performance as a Lynx and during AAU caught the eyes of the Hawkeye coaches.