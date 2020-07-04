Wood tosses complete-game gem to help lift T.J. past Lewis Central

Robert Wood threw a complete-game gem to help Thomas Jefferson beat Lewis Central 5-1 on Friday.

Wood went all seven innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits, while walking one and striking out four for the victory. He is now 3-0 in five starts and has a 1.99 ERA for the season.

T.J.’s Ryan Steinspring went 1-for-4 with one RBI, Nathan Newton was 2-for-3 with a walk, Tyler Huey went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a walk and Sam Shanno was 1-for3 with an RBI. Lewis Central’s Easton Dermody was the only Titan with a multi-hit game going 2-for-3.

T.J. is scheduled to host a doubleheader against Sioux City West on Tuesday at 4 and 6 p.m. at A.L. and Lewis Central will host Red Oak on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (4-11) 000 220 1—5 8 3

Lewis Central (7-3) 010 000 0—1 4 0

W: Robert Wood L: Bryson Sharon