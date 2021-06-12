Yellow Jackets split Saturday tournament games

The Thomas Jefferson softball team went 1-1 at the Riverside Classic tournament in Oakland.

The day started roughly for the Yellow Jackets as they lost to the tournament host Riverside 8-0. The Bulldogs tallied up 10 hits and took advantage of five errors from the Jackets to win the game.

Senior Lilly Thompson led T.J. with two hits after three at bats. The Yellow Jackets also saw a hit each from eighth-grader Carley Steinspring, junior Jazlynn Sanders, and junior Lexi Smith. Junior Alyssa Denman was the pitcher for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson — 0

Riverside (8-9) — 8

Game two, on the other hand, went much better for the Yellow Jackets as they overcame a pair of errors to defeat the East Mills Wolverines 14-2.

Deman earned the win for Thomas Jefferson after allowing the Wolverines just two hits for the entirety of the game. Denman was also one of three Yellow Jacket batters who got two hits in this game.