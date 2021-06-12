Yellow Jackets split Saturday tournament games

The Thomas Jefferson softball team went 1-1 at the Riverside Classic tournament in Oakland.
The day started roughly for the Yellow Jackets as they lost to the tournament host Riverside 8-0. The Bulldogs tallied up 10 hits and took advantage of five errors from the Jackets to win the game.
Senior Lilly Thompson led T.J. with two hits after three at bats. The Yellow Jackets also saw a hit each from eighth-grader Carley Steinspring, junior Jazlynn Sanders, and junior Lexi Smith. Junior Alyssa Denman was the pitcher for the Yellow Jackets.
Thomas Jefferson — 0
Riverside (8-9) — 8
Game two, on the other hand, went much better for the Yellow Jackets as they overcame a pair of errors to defeat the East Mills Wolverines 14-2.
Deman earned the win for Thomas Jefferson after allowing the Wolverines just two hits for the entirety of the game. Denman was also one of three Yellow Jacket batters who got two hits in this game.
Junior Riah Davis went 2 for 3 at the plate in this game, including a double on one of those hits, and accounted for a game’s best four RBIs. Smith also connected for two hits in this game by going 2 for 2 at the plate. Thompson who came to bat once in this game made the most of it with one hit that also gave her three RBIs.
“I saw some good things happen today,” Yellow Jackets coach Amy Anderson said. “As a team, we are just focusing on doing the right things and being more consistent with our swings and on defense. We are progressing in the right direction with all of that.
“It is important that we are having fun and getting better at softball every day we are at the field and that is what I’m seeing here.”
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Tuesday as they head North on I-29 to Sioux City to play Sioux City North in a Missouri River conference doubleheader. Game one will be at 5:30 p.m. and game two around 7:00 p.m.
East Mills (0-12) — 2
Thomas Jefferson (3-11) --14