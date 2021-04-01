Young Heartland Christian team ready to pursue big goals

After a one year hiatus from spring sports and activities, the Heartland Christian Eagles will be back on the track today at the Stanton/Griswold Co-ed relays.

Despite the small number of athletes out for this year’s track teams, the Eagles feel they have some great quality to pursue some big goals this season.

After having their season be cancelled last spring, it was a challenge to get everyone back into the swing of things but after some practices, and warmer weather, the Eagles are ready to see what they got.

“We usually have a small team and that is no different this year,” boys and girls track coach Justin Steinmetz said. “Getting everyone excited to run again after a year off has been difficult. Having nice weather to start the practice season has helped to get kids ready to compete. Coaches and athletes are ready for the first meet and excited to see how we compete at the first meet.”

The Eagles have just one returnee from the 2019 season, Sarah Stile, who will be participating in the discus throw, along with middle and long distance events. Stile is just one of 11 participants this season, which consists of four girls and seven boys.