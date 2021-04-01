Young Heartland Christian team ready to pursue big goals

After a one year hiatus from spring sports and activities, the Heartland Christian Eagles will be back on the track today at the Stanton/Griswold Co-ed relays.
Despite the small number of athletes out for this year’s track teams, the Eagles feel they have some great quality to pursue some big goals this season.
After having their season be cancelled last spring, it was a challenge to get everyone back into the swing of things but after some practices, and warmer weather, the Eagles are ready to see what they got.
“We usually have a small team and that is no different this year,” boys and girls track coach Justin Steinmetz said. “Getting everyone excited to run again after a year off has been difficult. Having nice weather to start the practice season has helped to get kids ready to compete. Coaches and athletes are ready for the first meet and excited to see how we compete at the first meet.”
The Eagles have just one returnee from the 2019 season, Sarah Stile, who will be participating in the discus throw, along with middle and long distance events. Stile is just one of 11 participants this season, which consists of four girls and seven boys.
While high school experience is limited this season, Steinmetz still expects to see great things from a number of his underclassmen such as sophomore Hannah Steinmetz who will run in hurdle events, as well as mid and long distance races.
On the boys side, sophomores Gavin Anderson and Colton Brennan are a pair expected to help lead a young boys team. Anderson will be participating in long distance events and Brennan will partake in the long jump, sprints, and mid distance races.
With all the youth, Steinmetz and the athletes have revisited a lot of basics. Thus far coach has liked what he has seen.
“Once we decided who was definitely coming out for track and got going with practices the athletes really started to get back into shape and started to develop their skills,” Steinmetz said. “Having good weather at the first couple of track meets will help build confidence in the athletes. But, regardless of weather, just getting out and competing at the first couple of meets will help build confidence in our athletes and get them prepared to continue to improve throughout the season.”
Starting today in Griswold, the Eagles will see how that work has paid off and see how they stack up against eight total schools for the boys and girls events.
The meet will take place at Griswold High School and start at 4:30 p.m.