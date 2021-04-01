Young Titans split first two duals

The Titans also swept all three doubles matches.

Hanafan is excited for the future and is focused on his players improving this season.

“They’ll keep playing, they’ll keep getting better and that’s what you want,” he said. “I think the ultimate goal for us this year is that we keep improving. We’re pretty young. We may take some lumps this year, but hopefully the kids keep playing throughout the summer and get better in the next year or two.

“I think any inexperienced team, or a coach who has an inexperienced team, the best thing that can happen is they just keep getting better and win or lose they learn the game a little bit and prepare themselves for further down the road.”

Lewis Central is in action next at 4 p.m. on April 13 at Harlan.

“They’re a young, inexperienced group that in the long run could be pretty good as long as they keep playing,” Hanafan said. “It may not be this year but it could be next year.

“The main thing is, the kids I have out are really good kids and they’re fun to be around.”