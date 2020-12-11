Hot-shooting Lynx top Yellow Jackets 60-21

Thomas Jefferson’s Lexi Smith (21) and Lilly Thompson (11) defend as Abraham Lincoln’s Jillian Shanks (5) puts up a shot during the first quarter on Friday. See more photos at nonpareilonline.com.
Abraham Lincoln’s Kayla Schleifman (21) Emma Russell (13) defend as Thomas Jefferson’s Grace Strong (45) drives to the hoop.
Abraham Lincoln’s Baylie Girres (23) takes a three-point shot during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Kerragan Baxter (10) defends as Thomas Jefferson’s Hannah Belt (3) looks to pass during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson head coach Devin Schoening speaks with his team on the sideline between the first and second quarters on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Hannah Belt, left, runs in to defend as Abraham Lincoln’s Jacee Tindall (22) shoots during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Kayla Schleifman (21) and Thomas Jefferson’s Alexandrea Voss (33) fight for a rebound during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Kayla Schleifman (21) defends as Thomas Jefferson’s Lilly Thompson (11) drives the ball inside during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Abraham Lincoln’s Jillian Shanks (5) puts up a shot during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Derek Noehren
Abraham had six different players make a 3-pointer and made 11 as a team in a 60-21 win over rival Thomas Jefferson on Friday.
The Lynx set the tone early, jumping out to a 16-3 lead after the first quarter, and extended the advantage to 42-8 by halftime.
Jillian Shanks scored a game-high 16 points for A.L., Baylie Girres added 12, Harper Snead had nine and Kayla Schleifman eight. Alexandrea Voss led T.J. with six points.
A.L. plays at Glenwood today at 4 p.m., while T.J. is scheduled to host Le Mars on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
TJ: Hannah Belt 4, Lilly Thompson 3, Malayna Steele 2, Lexi Smith 2, Taryn Gant 1, Alexandrea Voss 6, Ellie Perrine 2, Samara Alcaraz 2, Grace Strong 1
AL: Allison Steppuhn 3, Harper Snead 9, Jillian Shanks 16, Kamry Buthe 4, Emma Russell 3, Emily Pomernackas 3, Kayla Schleifman 8, Jacee Tindall 2, Baylie Girres 12.
