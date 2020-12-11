 Skip to main content
Hot-shooting Lynx top Yellow Jackets 60-21
Abraham had six different players make a 3-pointer and made 11 as a team in a 60-21 win over rival Thomas Jefferson on Friday.

The Lynx set the tone early, jumping out to a 16-3 lead after the first quarter, and extended the advantage to 42-8 by halftime.

Jillian Shanks scored a game-high 16 points for A.L., Baylie Girres added 12, Harper Snead had nine and Kayla Schleifman eight. Alexandrea Voss led T.J. with six points.

A.L. plays at Glenwood today at 4 p.m., while T.J. is scheduled to host Le Mars on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

TJ (0-4) 3-5-6-7—21

AL (2-2) 16-26-7-11—60

TJ: Hannah Belt 4, Lilly Thompson 3, Malayna Steele 2, Lexi Smith 2, Taryn Gant 1, Alexandrea Voss 6, Ellie Perrine 2, Samara Alcaraz 2, Grace Strong 1

AL: Allison Steppuhn 3, Harper Snead 9, Jillian Shanks 16, Kamry Buthe 4, Emma Russell 3, Emily Pomernackas 3, Kayla Schleifman 8, Jacee Tindall 2, Baylie Girres 12.

