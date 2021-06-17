Hot start sparks Falcons past Titans

Senior Luke Meyer singled in a run and advanced to second on the throw but a Lewis Central runner was caught advancing to second for the second out. A pop out in the next at bat stranded one with the score at 10-2 after four complete innings.

McGrath reached first on an error to start the fifth and his courtesy runner, junior DJ Weilage, advanced to second on a passed ball. Two outs later, Weilage advanced to third after a balk was called. That’s as close as he would get to home as a pop out ended the inning.

The Titans' offense continued to click in the bottom of the fifth as junior Dave Nailor hit a lead-off single. Nailor advanced to second on a wild pitch and senior Jonah Pomrenke was walked in the next at bat. Bond loaded the bases on a single.

Harrington recorded a sac fly in the next at bat, but a strikeout ended the inning, stranding two runners on base and leaving the score at 10-3 after five innings.

Monahan laid down a bunt to advance to first to lead off the sixth inning for the Falcons. He later advanced to second after a bad throw on a pickoff attempt and to third on a wild pitch.