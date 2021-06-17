Hot start sparks Falcons past Titans

St. Albert baseball jumped out early on Lewis Central in Thursday night’s road game scoring 10 runs in the first three innings to win 14-5.
Falcons head coach Duncan Patterson said it was a big moment for his team to get the victory over a city rival.
“It’s always fun playing these city teams,” he said. “They’re especially special because they’re the same conference. We’ve always gone back and forth battling. It’s always fun to beat them at their field. I know they did it to us earlier and our players really got after it. They wanted this one.”
St. Albert got out to an early lead in the first inning scoring four runs off a one-out double from senior Isaac Sherrill, an RBI-double from senior Cy Patterson, an RBI single from sophomore Brendan Monahan, an RBI from senior Brett Klusman and a two-out RBI single from junior Carter White.
Lewis Central head coach Jim Water pointed to the top of the first as the difference in the game.
The Falcons defense kept the momentum rolling, forcing a double play and a pop out to retire the Titans' offense in order.
The home runs started the rain in the top of the second, Sherrill struck again, hitting a two-run home run to stretch the lead to six and Patterson hit one over the left field fence in the next at bat. Two consecutive ground outs ended the inning.
Lewis Central put pressure on St. Albert in the bottom of the second after senior Cael Malskeit singled with one out to put runners on corners but a pop out and ground out stranded both runners and left the second at 7-0.
The Falcons offense continued to click in the third with Klusman hitting a leadoff single. White followed it up with a single of his own and an error loaded the bases.
Junior Daniel McGrath hit a sacrifice fly to score a run in the next at bat and sophomore Colton Brennan loaded the bases on another error. Sherrill hit a sacrifice fly deep to left and Patterson hit a two-out RBI single to make the lead 10-0 before the Titans forced the third out.
“It’s a huge win for us,” Cy Patterson said. “It’s always nice beating bigger schools, especially when they underestimate us. We got it done and did what we did.”
The Falcons forced another 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the third.
White hit a two-out single in the fourth but was stranded after a pop out.
Lewis Central junior Britton Bond advanced to first on a base on balls to lead off the bottom of the fourth and junior Aaron Harrington hit a deep single to left field and advanced to second on a throwing error.
The Titans offense finally made it onto the scoreboard when sophomore Casey Blair hit an RBI double to cut the lead to nine.
Senior Luke Meyer singled in a run and advanced to second on the throw but a Lewis Central runner was caught advancing to second for the second out. A pop out in the next at bat stranded one with the score at 10-2 after four complete innings.
McGrath reached first on an error to start the fifth and his courtesy runner, junior DJ Weilage, advanced to second on a passed ball. Two outs later, Weilage advanced to third after a balk was called. That’s as close as he would get to home as a pop out ended the inning.
The Titans' offense continued to click in the bottom of the fifth as junior Dave Nailor hit a lead-off single. Nailor advanced to second on a wild pitch and senior Jonah Pomrenke was walked in the next at bat. Bond loaded the bases on a single.
Harrington recorded a sac fly in the next at bat, but a strikeout ended the inning, stranding two runners on base and leaving the score at 10-3 after five innings.
Monahan laid down a bunt to advance to first to lead off the sixth inning for the Falcons. He later advanced to second after a bad throw on a pickoff attempt and to third on a wild pitch.
Lehnen hit an RBI single in the next at bat to score the first run since the fourth inning for St. Albert. Klusman singled in the next at bat and White took one to the shoulder to load the bases with no outs.
Miller came up big again hitting a ball deep to left field for a bases-clearing double to stretch the lead to 14-3. A pop out and two strikeouts ended the inning.
Malskeit reached first on an error in the bottom of the sixth, Meyer was walked and a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Payton Fort put runners in scoring position.
A wild pitch combined with a throwing error in the next at bat scored both runners. A fly out and strikeout ended the inning with the score at 14-5 after six.
“We were checking them for some pride,” Waters said about the late-game rally attempt. “Obviously a lot of things didn’t go our way. We just go back to the drawing board and fix those things.”
Patterson led off with a single in the top of the seventh and advanced to second on a wild pitch before but three strikeouts left him on base.
Junior JC Dermody was hit by a pitch to reach first before the Falcons recorded fly out for the first out. Harrington was bit by a pitch to put runners at first and second and St. Albert’s pitcher, Matthai recorded a strikeout for the second out.
The Titans stayed alive after a walk loaded the bases with two outs, but Matthai threw a final strikeout to end the game.
“Our team just harps on our composure,” Cy Patterson said. “It was big for us to keep our composure and finish it out. All around a great team effort, great bats and great pitching, (it was) a complete game for us.”