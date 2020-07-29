IHSAA, IGHSAU release guidelines for fall sports amid COVID-19

*Only essential personnel are permitted within the boundaries of the field of play, which is defined as players, coaches, athletic trainers and officials. All others, such as ball attendants, managers, video people, media photographers, etc. are considered non-essential personnel and are to be on the sideline, maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet apart.

*For the mock coin toss, the referee, umpire and one designated representative from each team. Coin toss should take place in the center of the field with designated individuals maintaining social distancing of 6 feet. No handshakes prior to and following the coin toss. Use the same procedure for overtime.

*Teams shall not exchange handshakes following the contest, but can acknowledge opponent with other appropriate non-contact measures.

* Scrimmages against another school are still permitted. Intra-squad scrimmages are also permissible.

* A mandatory officials’ timeout will be taken every four minutes of game clock time in order for teams to properly sanitize and hydrate during the contest. This timeout is to be two minutes in length. In addition, the intermission between the first and second quarter and the third and fourth quarter should also be two minutes in length in order to allow for proper sanitizing and hydration.