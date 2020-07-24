IHSAA releases revised 2020 football schedule amid COVID-19

The Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control on Friday released plans for a revised football schedule that will allow for greater flexibility and assigned travel for participating schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release includes revisions for a seven-week regular season. Teams will have the option of scheduling five, six or seven games within those seven weeks. Week 1 and 2 will be optional game dates.

Additionally, all teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason. Brackets will consist of six rounds for each class. Geography, quality and team availability will be the primary factors considered. This will be a one-time measure for postseason formatting.

Because all teams will be allowed entry into the postseason, the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) will not be utilized in 2020 to determine at-large berths.

Classes A, 1-A, 2-A and 3-A will play their scheduled district games in the previously established order.

In Class 4-A, participating schools will schedule their own regular season games. The group format and success model previously announced won’t be implemented in 2020.

In Eight-Man, teams will play Weeks 3 through 9 as Weeks 1 through 7 of their previously announced schedules.