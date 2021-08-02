IHSBCA releases All-District teams

The Iowa High School Baseball coaches association named their All-District teams on Monday and many local athletes earned their way onto a team.
Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln all saw players land on the Class 4A West District teams.
Lewis Central landed four players on the first team and two on the second team. Junior pitcher JC Dermody, junior first baseman Aron Harington, senior outfielder Jonah Pomrenke and senior utility player Cale Malskeit were the players to land on the first team.
Junior catcher Britton Bond and sophomore third baseman Casey Clair earned second-team honors.
T.J. finished with one player on the first team, senior outfielder Tyler Huey.
A.L. had three players end on the second team - junior catcher Carson Schaa, shortstop, sophomore shortstop Braydon Lincoln and senior outfielder Jaden Reiss.
St. Albert placed five of its players on the Class 1A southwest All-District teams, three on the first, two on the second.
Senior first baseman Isaac Sherrill, sophomore outfielder Brendon Monahan and senior utility player Cy Patterson were the first team selections and senior pitchers Eric Matthai and Luke Hubbard were the second team selections.
Multiple area teams also placed players on All-District teams.
Glenwood had three players make the Class 3A Southwest District team. Freshman Shortstop Kayden Anderson and junior Jayme Fritts were named to the first team and junior outfielder Austin Patton made the second team.
Underwood finished with four players on the Class 2A Southwest District teams. Freshman pitcher Jack Vanfossan and senior second baseman Blake Hall made the first team and senior pitcher Cael Jensen and freshman outfielder Mason Boothby made the second team.
Treynor had three players make the Class 2A Southwest District teams. Sophomore catcher Jaxson Schumacher earned first-team honors and senior catcher Brock Wallace and junior third baseman Kayden Snyder made the second team.
AHSTW senior utility player Blake Holst also made the Class 2A Southwest District first team.
Tri-Center placed six players on the Class 1A Southwest All-District teams, including five on the first team.
Senior pitcher Layton Nelson, junior catcher Jaxon Johnson, senior second baseman Mason Rohatsch, junior outfielder Justice Weers and senior utility player Trent Kozeal were all named to the first team. Senior first baseman Brett McGee made it on the second team.