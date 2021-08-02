IHSBCA releases All-District teams

The Iowa High School Baseball coaches association named their All-District teams on Monday and many local athletes earned their way onto a team.

Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln all saw players land on the Class 4A West District teams.

Lewis Central landed four players on the first team and two on the second team. Junior pitcher JC Dermody, junior first baseman Aron Harington, senior outfielder Jonah Pomrenke and senior utility player Cale Malskeit were the players to land on the first team.

Junior catcher Britton Bond and sophomore third baseman Casey Clair earned second-team honors.

T.J. finished with one player on the first team, senior outfielder Tyler Huey.

A.L. had three players end on the second team - junior catcher Carson Schaa, shortstop, sophomore shortstop Braydon Lincoln and senior outfielder Jaden Reiss.

St. Albert placed five of its players on the Class 1A southwest All-District teams, three on the first, two on the second.

Senior first baseman Isaac Sherrill, sophomore outfielder Brendon Monahan and senior utility player Cy Patterson were the first team selections and senior pitchers Eric Matthai and Luke Hubbard were the second team selections.