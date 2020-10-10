 Skip to main content
Iowa high school football playoff pairings released
Football graphic.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

It’s almost playoff football time in Iowa.

On Saturday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 2020 Iowa high school football playoff pairings.

Because of COVID-19 and scheduling adjustments announced in July, all eligible teams in all classifications qualify for the playoffs, making this year’s postseason unique.

TTeams are split into 16 pods in each of the six classes for the first two rounds. The pods are made up of two, three or four teams, with the first round of game starting on Friday. At the end of the second round on Oct. 23, the 16 pod winners advance to the third round where teams will be re-bracketed into four brackets of four teams each for the third round on Oct. 30 and the quarterfinals Nov. 7. The IHSAA will release the new brackets at noon on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The third-round and quarterfinal pods will be released at on Saturday, October 24 at noon. Semifinal and final pairings will be released following games on Friday, Nov. 6.

Listed below are playoff assignments for Nonpareil-area teams, followed by a listing of all first-round matchups throughout the state.

Nonpareil-area teams

Friday, Oct. 16

Abraham Lincoln, BYE

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Sidney at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

AHSTW at Riverside, 7 p.m.

MVAOCOU at Treynor, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson, 7 p.m.

West Central Valley at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

West Des Moines Valley at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Iowa High School Football Playoff Pairings

Class 4A

Pod 1

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

Ankeny Centennial at Sioux City East

Pod 2

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

Fort Dodge at Waterloo West

Pod 3

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls

Pod 4

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior

Pod 5

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

Iowa City Liberty at Dubuque Hempstead

Pod 6

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Pod 7

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Ottumwa at Iowa City High

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Iowa City West

Pod 8

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

Muscatine at Bettendorf

Pod 9

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Davenport West at Davenport Central

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Pleasant Valley

Pod 10

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

Linn-Mar at Waukee

Pod 11

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

Indianola at Johnston

Pod 12

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Ames

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Southeast Polk

Pod 13

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

Marshalltown at Urbandale

Pod 14

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Ankeny

Pod 15

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

Sioux City North at West Des Moines Dowling

Pod 16

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

West Des Moines Valley at Abraham Lincoln

Class 3A

Pod 1

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Denison-Schleswig at Carroll

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Pod 2

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Sioux City Heelan at Humboldt

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Spencer

Pod 3

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Le Mars at Storm Lake

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Pod 4

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Mason City at Gilbert

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Webster City

Pod 5

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Charles City at Dubuque Wahlert

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Decorah

Pod 6

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Waterloo East at West Delaware

Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 7

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Marion at Clear Creek Amana

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Pod 8

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Clinton at DeWitt Central

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Davenport Assumption

Pod 9

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Burlington at North Scott

Benton Community at Mount Pleasant

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 10

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Fairfield at Keokuk

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Washington

Pod 11

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Newton at Grinnell

Knoxville at Fort Madison

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 12

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Oskaloosa at Carlisle

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Dallas Center-Grimes

Pod 13

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

North Polk at Winterset

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Pella

Pod 14

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Ballard at Boone

Perry at Nevada

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 15

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Adel ADM at Bondurant-Farrar

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Harlan

Pod 16

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Creston/O-M at Lewis Central

Norwalk at Glenwood

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Class 2A

Pod 1

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Sheldon at Unity Christian

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Central Lyon-GLR

Pod 2

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at West Lyon

Pod 3

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Clear Lake at Garner GHV

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Spirit Lake

Pod 4

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Okoboji at Estherville Lincoln Central

Cherokee at Algona

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 5

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Roland-Story at Independence

Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Iowa Falls-Alden

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 6

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

New Hampton at Forest City

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Waukon

Pod 7

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Anamosa at Center Point-Urbana

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Camanche

Pod 8

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Union Community at Monticello

North Fayette Valley at Crestwood

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 9

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Oelwein at South Tama

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Solon

Pod 10

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Vinton-Shellsburg at Mount Vernon

West Liberty at Maquoketa

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 11

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

West Burlington/Notre Dame at Davis County

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Williamsburg

Pod 12

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Central Lee at Mid-Prairie

Eddyville EBF at Tipton

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 13

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Chariton at Centerville

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at West Marshall

Pod 14

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Clarke at Saydel

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Monroe PCM

Pod 15

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Des Moines Christian at Albia

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Atlantic

Pod 16

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Red Oak at Greene County

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Class 1A

Pod 1

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Hinton at Sibley-Ocheyedan

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at West Sioux

Pod 2

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Eagle Grove at Emmetsburg

Carroll Kuemper at Pocahontas Area

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 3

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

MVAOCOU at Treynor

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Western Christian

Pod 4

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Clarion CGD at Belmond-Klemme

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Southeast Valley

Pod 5

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Central Springs at South Hardin

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at South Hamilton

Pod 6

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Sioux Central at South Central Calhoun

Jesup at Dike-New Hartford

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 7

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Waterloo Columbus

Pod 8

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Northeast at Dyersville Beckman

Louisa-Muscatine at Durant

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 9

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Wilton at Cascade

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 10

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Van Buren County at Mediapolis

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at West Branch

Pod 11

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Cardinal at Pekin

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Sigourney-Keota

Pod 12

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

East Marshall at Panorama

Hudson at Pella Christian

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 13

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Guthrie Center ACGC at Pleasantville

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Van Meter

Pod 14

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Central Decatur at Interstate 35

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Mount Ayr

Pod 15

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

West Central Valley at Underwood

Colfax-Mingo at Woodward-Granger

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 16

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Missouri Valley at East Sac County

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Ida Grove OABCIG

Class A

Pod 1

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Westwood at South O’Brien

Akron-Westfield at Ridge View

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 2

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Marcus MMCRU at Hartley HMS

Le Mars Gehlen at Alta-Aurelia

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 3

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Manson Northwest Webster at West Hancock

Madrid at Fort Dodge St. Edmond

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 4

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Conrad BCLUW at Ogden

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Grundy Center

Pod 5

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

North Union at West Fork

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Saint Ansgar

Pod 6

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek

Algona Garrigan at Lake Mills

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 7

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Starmont at Wapsie Valley

North Butler at Mason City Newman

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 8

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

North Linn at Clayton Ridge

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Edgewood-Colesburg

Pod 9

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Postville at MFL MarMac

East Buchanan at Bellevue

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 10

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

North Cedar at Lisbon

Maquoketa Valley at North Tama

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 11

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Lynnville-Sully at Belle Plaine

Highland at Alburnett

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 12

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Columbus Community at Wapello

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Iowa City Regina

Pod 13

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Wayne at Earlham

Nodaway Valley at North Mahaska

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 14

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Sidney at St. Albert

West Monona at Woodbury Central

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 15

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson

AHSTW at Oakland Riverside

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 16

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

IKM-Manning at Southwest Valley

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Logan-Magnolia

8-Player

Pod 1

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Ruthven GTRA at Remsen St. Mary’s

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 2

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

West Bend-Mallard at Newell-Fonda

Westside Ar-We-Va at Kingsley-Pierson

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 3

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

River Valley at Harris-Lake Park

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Pod 4

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Rockford at Tripoli

Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 5

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Riceville at Janesville

Turkey Valley at Lansing Kee

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 6

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Garwin GMG at Don Bosco

Meskwaki at Ackley AGWSR

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 7

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Dunkerton at Easton Valley

Midland at Springville

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 8

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

West Central at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

Baxter at Iowa Valley

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 9

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Tri-County at BGM

Colo-Nesco at HLV

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 10

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Lone Tree at Winfield-Mount Union

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Montezuma

Pod 11

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Moravia at English Valleys

WACO at New London

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 12

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Seymour at Southeast Warren

Grand View Christian at Lamoni

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 13

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Collins-Maxwell at Mormon Trail

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner at Martensdale-St. Marys

Pod 14

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Bedford at Audubon

East Mills at Lenox

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 15

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Griswold at Anita CAM

Stanton/Essex at Murray

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

Pod 16

First round — Friday, Oct. 16

Exira-EHK at Fremont-Mills

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine

Second round — Friday, Oct. 23

First-round winner vs. First-round winner

