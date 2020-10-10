Iowa high school football playoff pairings released

It’s almost playoff football time in Iowa.
On Saturday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 2020 Iowa high school football playoff pairings.
Because of COVID-19 and scheduling adjustments announced in July, all eligible teams in all classifications qualify for the playoffs, making this year’s postseason unique.
TTeams are split into 16 pods in each of the six classes for the first two rounds. The pods are made up of two, three or four teams, with the first round of game starting on Friday. At the end of the second round on Oct. 23, the 16 pod winners advance to the third round where teams will be re-bracketed into four brackets of four teams each for the third round on Oct. 30 and the quarterfinals Nov. 7. The IHSAA will release the new brackets at noon on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The third-round and quarterfinal pods will be released at on Saturday, October 24 at noon. Semifinal and final pairings will be released following games on Friday, Nov. 6.
Listed below are playoff assignments for Nonpareil-area teams, followed by a listing of all first-round matchups throughout the state.
Nonpareil-area teams
Friday, Oct. 16
Abraham Lincoln, BYE
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Sidney at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
AHSTW at Riverside, 7 p.m.
MVAOCOU at Treynor, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson, 7 p.m.
West Central Valley at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
West Des Moines Valley at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Iowa High School Football Playoff Pairings
Class 4A
Pod 1
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
Ankeny Centennial at Sioux City East
Pod 2
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
Fort Dodge at Waterloo West
Pod 3
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls
Pod 4
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Senior
Pod 5
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
Iowa City Liberty at Dubuque Hempstead
Pod 6
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Pod 7
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Ottumwa at Iowa City High
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Iowa City West
Pod 8
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
Muscatine at Bettendorf
Pod 9
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Davenport West at Davenport Central
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Pleasant Valley
Pod 10
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
Linn-Mar at Waukee
Pod 11
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
Indianola at Johnston
Pod 12
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Ames
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Southeast Polk
Pod 13
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
Marshalltown at Urbandale
Pod 14
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Ankeny
Pod 15
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
Sioux City North at West Des Moines Dowling
Pod 16
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
West Des Moines Valley at Abraham Lincoln
Class 3A
Pod 1
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Denison-Schleswig at Carroll
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Pod 2
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Sioux City Heelan at Humboldt
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Spencer
Pod 3
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Le Mars at Storm Lake
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Pod 4
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Mason City at Gilbert
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Webster City
Pod 5
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Charles City at Dubuque Wahlert
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Decorah
Pod 6
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Waterloo East at West Delaware
Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 7
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Marion at Clear Creek Amana
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Pod 8
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Clinton at DeWitt Central
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Davenport Assumption
Pod 9
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Burlington at North Scott
Benton Community at Mount Pleasant
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 10
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Fairfield at Keokuk
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Washington
Pod 11
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Newton at Grinnell
Knoxville at Fort Madison
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 12
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Oskaloosa at Carlisle
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Dallas Center-Grimes
Pod 13
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
North Polk at Winterset
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Pella
Pod 14
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Ballard at Boone
Perry at Nevada
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 15
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Adel ADM at Bondurant-Farrar
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Harlan
Pod 16
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Creston/O-M at Lewis Central
Norwalk at Glenwood
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Class 2A
Pod 1
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Sheldon at Unity Christian
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Central Lyon-GLR
Pod 2
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sioux Center
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at West Lyon
Pod 3
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Clear Lake at Garner GHV
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Spirit Lake
Pod 4
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Okoboji at Estherville Lincoln Central
Cherokee at Algona
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 5
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Roland-Story at Independence
Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Iowa Falls-Alden
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 6
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
New Hampton at Forest City
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Waukon
Pod 7
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Anamosa at Center Point-Urbana
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Camanche
Pod 8
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Union Community at Monticello
North Fayette Valley at Crestwood
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 9
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Oelwein at South Tama
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Solon
Pod 10
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Vinton-Shellsburg at Mount Vernon
West Liberty at Maquoketa
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 11
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
West Burlington/Notre Dame at Davis County
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Williamsburg
Pod 12
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Central Lee at Mid-Prairie
Eddyville EBF at Tipton
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 13
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Chariton at Centerville
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at West Marshall
Pod 14
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Clarke at Saydel
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Monroe PCM
Pod 15
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Des Moines Christian at Albia
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Atlantic
Pod 16
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Red Oak at Greene County
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Class 1A
Pod 1
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Hinton at Sibley-Ocheyedan
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at West Sioux
Pod 2
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Eagle Grove at Emmetsburg
Carroll Kuemper at Pocahontas Area
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 3
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
MVAOCOU at Treynor
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Western Christian
Pod 4
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Clarion CGD at Belmond-Klemme
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Southeast Valley
Pod 5
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Central Springs at South Hardin
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at South Hamilton
Pod 6
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Sioux Central at South Central Calhoun
Jesup at Dike-New Hartford
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 7
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Waterloo Columbus
Pod 8
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Northeast at Dyersville Beckman
Louisa-Muscatine at Durant
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 9
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Wilton at Cascade
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 10
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Van Buren County at Mediapolis
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at West Branch
Pod 11
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Cardinal at Pekin
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Sigourney-Keota
Pod 12
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
East Marshall at Panorama
Hudson at Pella Christian
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 13
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Guthrie Center ACGC at Pleasantville
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Van Meter
Pod 14
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Central Decatur at Interstate 35
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Mount Ayr
Pod 15
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
West Central Valley at Underwood
Colfax-Mingo at Woodward-Granger
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 16
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Missouri Valley at East Sac County
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Ida Grove OABCIG
Class A
Pod 1
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Westwood at South O’Brien
Akron-Westfield at Ridge View
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 2
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Marcus MMCRU at Hartley HMS
Le Mars Gehlen at Alta-Aurelia
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 3
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Manson Northwest Webster at West Hancock
Madrid at Fort Dodge St. Edmond
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 4
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Conrad BCLUW at Ogden
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Grundy Center
Pod 5
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
North Union at West Fork
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Saint Ansgar
Pod 6
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek
Algona Garrigan at Lake Mills
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 7
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Starmont at Wapsie Valley
North Butler at Mason City Newman
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 8
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
North Linn at Clayton Ridge
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Edgewood-Colesburg
Pod 9
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Postville at MFL MarMac
East Buchanan at Bellevue
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 10
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
North Cedar at Lisbon
Maquoketa Valley at North Tama
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 11
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Lynnville-Sully at Belle Plaine
Highland at Alburnett
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 12
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Columbus Community at Wapello
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Iowa City Regina
Pod 13
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Wayne at Earlham
Nodaway Valley at North Mahaska
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 14
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Sidney at St. Albert
West Monona at Woodbury Central
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 15
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Tri-Center at Lawton-Bronson
AHSTW at Oakland Riverside
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 16
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
IKM-Manning at Southwest Valley
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Logan-Magnolia
8-Player
Pod 1
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Ruthven GTRA at Remsen St. Mary’s
Boyer Valley at West Harrison
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 2
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
West Bend-Mallard at Newell-Fonda
Westside Ar-We-Va at Kingsley-Pierson
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 3
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
River Valley at Harris-Lake Park
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Pod 4
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Rockford at Tripoli
Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 5
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Riceville at Janesville
Turkey Valley at Lansing Kee
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 6
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Garwin GMG at Don Bosco
Meskwaki at Ackley AGWSR
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 7
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Dunkerton at Easton Valley
Midland at Springville
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 8
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
West Central at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Baxter at Iowa Valley
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 9
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Tri-County at BGM
Colo-Nesco at HLV
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 10
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Lone Tree at Winfield-Mount Union
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Montezuma
Pod 11
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Moravia at English Valleys
WACO at New London
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 12
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Seymour at Southeast Warren
Grand View Christian at Lamoni
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 13
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Collins-Maxwell at Mormon Trail
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner at Martensdale-St. Marys
Pod 14
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Bedford at Audubon
East Mills at Lenox
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 15
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Griswold at Anita CAM
Stanton/Essex at Murray
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
Pod 16
First round — Friday, Oct. 16
Exira-EHK at Fremont-Mills
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine
Second round — Friday, Oct. 23
First-round winner vs. First-round winner
