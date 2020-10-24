Iowa prep football: Pods for third round, quarterfinals released

On Saturday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released third-round pod pairings for the 2020 Iowa high school football playoffs.

Third-round pods consist of four teams with the winners of the third round playing the other winner in their pod in the quarterfinals.

All third-round matchups are currently scheduled to be played on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by the quarterfinals slated for Friday, Nov. 6.

After the quarterfinals, teams will again be re-paired. Semifinal games will be played Nov. 12-14 with championship games Nov. 19-20. Semifinal and championship games will be at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Listed below are third-round matchups.

Class 4A

POD A

Bettendorf (5-2) at Pleasant Valley (8-0)

Dubuque Hempstead (7-1) at Iowa City West (5-0)

POD B

Ankeny Centennial (2-5) at Southeast Polk (7-0)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-3), at Kingston Stadium

POD C