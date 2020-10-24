 Skip to main content
Iowa prep football: Pods for third round, quarterfinals released
Iowa prep football: Pods for third round, quarterfinals released

Football graphic.jpg
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

On Saturday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released third-round pod pairings for the 2020 Iowa high school football playoffs.

Third-round pods consist of four teams with the winners of the third round playing the other winner in their pod in the quarterfinals.

All third-round matchups are currently scheduled to be played on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by the quarterfinals slated for Friday, Nov. 6.

After the quarterfinals, teams will again be re-paired. Semifinal games will be played Nov. 12-14 with championship games Nov. 19-20. Semifinal and championship games will be at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Listed below are third-round matchups.

Class 4A

POD A

Bettendorf (5-2) at Pleasant Valley (8-0)

Dubuque Hempstead (7-1) at Iowa City West (5-0)

POD B

Ankeny Centennial (2-5) at Southeast Polk (7-0)

Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-3), at Kingston Stadium

POD C

Cedar Falls (5-2) at Ankeny (7-1)

Indianola (4-4) at Waukee (6-2)

POD D

Waterloo West (4-4) at Dowling Catholic (6-1), at Drake Stadium

West Des Moines Valley (3-4) at Urbandale (6-1)

Class 3A

POD A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-2) at Spencer (6-2)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) at Webster City (8-0)

POD B

Ballard (8-1) at Lewis Central (7-1)

Carlisle (6-3) at Harlan (8-0)

POD C

Grinnell (7-2) at Pella (6-2)

Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0)

POD D

West Delaware (9-1) at Washington (8-0)

Davenport Assumption (8-0) at North Scott (5-1)

Class 2A

POD A

Estherville Lincoln Central (7-1) at Central Lyon/George Little Rock (8-0)

West Lyon (7-1) at Spirit Lake (5-2)

POD B

Atlantic (7-1) at West Marshall (7-1)

Greene County (7-2) at PCM, Monroe (8-0)

POD C

Tipton (5-3) at Camanche (7-1)

West Liberty (5-2) at Williamsburg (8-0)

POD D

Monticello (6-1) at Waukon (6-1)

Independence (6-1) at Solon (6-2)

Class 1A

POD A

Western Christian (5-3) at OABCIG (8-0)

Emmetsburg (7-1) at West Sioux (5-2)

POD B

South Central Calhoun (7-1) at South Hamilton (8-0)

Denver (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-0)

POD C

Pella Christian (6-3) at Van Meter (8-0)

Underwood (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-1)

POD D

Mediapolis (7-2) at Columbus Catholic (7-1)

Dyersville Beckman (6-2) at Sigourney-Keota (8-0)

Class A

POD A

South O’Brien (6-3) at St. Albert (6-2)

Riverside (8-1) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1)

POD B

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2) at Hancock (8-1)

Nodaway Valley (4-5) at Grundy Center (9-0)

POD C

Lisbon (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (8-1)

Alburnett (6-2) at Iowa City Regina (7-1)

POD D

MFL-Mar-Mac (8-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0)

South Winneshiek (8-1) at Saint Ansgar (8-0)

