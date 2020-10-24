Iowa prep football: Pods for third round, quarterfinals released

On Saturday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released third-round pod pairings for the 2020 Iowa high school football playoffs.
Third-round pods consist of four teams with the winners of the third round playing the other winner in their pod in the quarterfinals.
All third-round matchups are currently scheduled to be played on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by the quarterfinals slated for Friday, Nov. 6.
After the quarterfinals, teams will again be re-paired. Semifinal games will be played Nov. 12-14 with championship games Nov. 19-20. Semifinal and championship games will be at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Listed below are third-round matchups.
Class 4A
POD A
Bettendorf (5-2) at Pleasant Valley (8-0)
Dubuque Hempstead (7-1) at Iowa City West (5-0)
POD B
Ankeny Centennial (2-5) at Southeast Polk (7-0)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-3), at Kingston Stadium
POD C
Cedar Falls (5-2) at Ankeny (7-1)
Indianola (4-4) at Waukee (6-2)
POD D
Waterloo West (4-4) at Dowling Catholic (6-1), at Drake Stadium
West Des Moines Valley (3-4) at Urbandale (6-1)
Class 3A
POD A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-2) at Spencer (6-2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) at Webster City (8-0)
POD B
Ballard (8-1) at Lewis Central (7-1)
Carlisle (6-3) at Harlan (8-0)
POD C
Grinnell (7-2) at Pella (6-2)
Dubuque Wahlert (6-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0)
POD D
West Delaware (9-1) at Washington (8-0)
Davenport Assumption (8-0) at North Scott (5-1)
Class 2A
POD A
Estherville Lincoln Central (7-1) at Central Lyon/George Little Rock (8-0)
West Lyon (7-1) at Spirit Lake (5-2)
POD B
Atlantic (7-1) at West Marshall (7-1)
Greene County (7-2) at PCM, Monroe (8-0)
POD C
Tipton (5-3) at Camanche (7-1)
West Liberty (5-2) at Williamsburg (8-0)
POD D
Monticello (6-1) at Waukon (6-1)
Independence (6-1) at Solon (6-2)
Class 1A
POD A
Western Christian (5-3) at OABCIG (8-0)
Emmetsburg (7-1) at West Sioux (5-2)
POD B
South Central Calhoun (7-1) at South Hamilton (8-0)
Denver (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-0)
POD C
Pella Christian (6-3) at Van Meter (8-0)
Underwood (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-1)
POD D
Mediapolis (7-2) at Columbus Catholic (7-1)
Dyersville Beckman (6-2) at Sigourney-Keota (8-0)
Class A
POD A
South O’Brien (6-3) at St. Albert (6-2)
Riverside (8-1) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1)
POD B
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2) at Hancock (8-1)
Nodaway Valley (4-5) at Grundy Center (9-0)
POD C
Lisbon (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (8-1)
Alburnett (6-2) at Iowa City Regina (7-1)
POD D
MFL-Mar-Mac (8-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0)
South Winneshiek (8-1) at Saint Ansgar (8-0)
